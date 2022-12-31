Read full article on original website
Related
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
Donald Trump Jr. Turns on MAGA 'Disaster'
The son of the former president voiced his displeasure with the Republican lawmakers who blocked Representative Kevin McCarthy in his House speaker bid.
Opinion | Ukraine Is Already Paying Us Back
Our investments in Ukrainian democracy are paying off. Now is not the time to pull back.
Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them
It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Porterville Recorder
Today in History WED JAN 04
Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2023. There are 361 days left in the year. On Jan. 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress. On this date:. In 1821, the first native-born American saint, Elizabeth...
'Unprofessional' Practices Contribute To High Russian Casualty Rate, UK Intelligence Says
Moscow said 89 of their troops died after Ukraine struck a building in the Russian-held town of Makiyivka near the Ukrainian city of Donetsk.
Trump says Twitter can never be Twitter ‘unless I go back on’
Donald Trump said Twitter can never survive unless he makes a return on the platform and said his Truth Social posts are “pretty well crafted”.In a telephone interview with right-wing activist Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter in the Trump administration, the twice-impeached president was asked if he has considered joining the platform again after being called “the greatest Tweeter of all time”.“There are those who say Twitter can never be Twitter unless I go back on. I am very complimented by that. And I only say that because I read 20 articles about it,” Mr Trump replied.Speaking about his...
Deadly strike on its troops resulted from unauthorized cellphone use, Russia says
The Russian military said measures were being taken to prevent a repeat of the rocket attack that killed at least 89 of its soldiers in Ukraine.
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions taken by some countries against their travelers are not supported by research and are instead politically motivated.
Global stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Wednesday ahead of the release of notes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London and Frankfurt opened...
Comments / 0