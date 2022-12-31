Iowa DNR hosting a First Day Hike Challenge at Iowa State Parks

(Iowa) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a First Day Hike Challenge across the state.

The First Day Hike Challenge encourages Iowans with the digital state park passport to visit state parks across the state. Every check in qualifies for a prize drawing entry for a 2-night stay at Pine Lake State park. Each park visited counts as a contest entry.

There are 50 state parks participating in the challenge, including Lake Anita State Park and Prairie Rose State Park. Lake Anita participants can meet at the east end of the beach parking lot at 10:00 a.m. and explore the park with 2 different hike options.

Beth Collins also added that the Friends of Lake Anita will have drinks and treats at the park office after the event.

Prairie Rose visitors can meet at the park office for a 4:00 p.m. hike around the east side of Prairie Rose Lake. The Friends of Prairie Rose State Park will provide hot cocoa and popcorn following the hike. Christina Roelofs with Shelby County Conservation has more.

The First Day Hike Challenge is from Friday, December 30th through Sunday, January 1st. For more information and links to sign up for the parks passport, visit www.iowadnr.gov/firstdayhikes