Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Cindi Dragon of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Cindi writes: "Sherbet colored sky reflecting in Big Horn River south of Thermopolis. Winter storm clouds building to the south (towards Casper).".
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25

Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren't any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cat Urbigkit: Wyoming 100 Years Ago — Some Same Arguments, But At Least We Have Legal Booze

A look back at Wyoming newspapers issued 100 years ago this week found that the nation was generally grumbling over prohibition laws and the promise of more "Blue laws" that were designed to preserve the Sabbath by restricting or banning a variety of activities on Sundays. While some blue laws prohibited regular work on Sundays, others banned any buying, selling, traveling, public entertainment, etc., which some claimed were intended to close down every pursuit and business on Sundays so that only churches would be open. Here's a sampling from Wyoming's news 100 years back.
WYOMING STATE
Craig Daily Press

Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig

A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
CRAIG, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible

Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone area of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?

Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it's not that cut-and-dried.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Inauguration In Wyoming Capitol Rotunda Is First In At Least 50 Years

Monday's inauguration and swearing in of Wyoming statewide officials was the first in at least five decades held at the Capitol Rotunda, and the first since 1999 held at the state Capitol. The swearing-in events had originally been planned to...
WYOMING STATE
LIFE_HACKS

“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit

There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
WYOMING STATE
drinkhacker.com

Review: Wyoming Whiskey 1872

Wyoming Whiskey continues the celebration of Yellowstone National Park’s 150th birthday with its latest, extremely rare offering, 1872. Proceeds will again go to support the nonprofit Yellowstone Forever, but while only $5 of each bottle of National Parks Edition No. 2 is being donated, the entirety of this bourbon’s hefty price tag will be generously passed on to help preserve the park for future generations. A little more about this one from the folks at Wyoming Whiskey.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming man dies in rollover crash on BLM land west of Buffalo

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming man died in a single-vehicle rollover late last month on federal land in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on Mosier Gulch Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a...
BUFFALO, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cowboy State Daily In 2022: A Year Of Ups And Downs

Like anything in life, it was a roller coaster for Cowboy State Daily in 2022. Tremendous highs and a tremendous low. Our readership exploded this year. We now have more than 40,000 subscribers to our daily newsletter — which is the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Counties Want To Assess Property Taxes For Wind Farms

Differences between property tax estimates provided by wind farm developers and actual tax assessments energy producers receive when a farm is operating has created a dispute over whether the state or Wyoming counties where the farms are located should do the assessments.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

Future of oil and gas industry uncertain

CASPER —This year is shaping up to be the most normal in a while for the oil and gas industry. But with normalcy still a long way off, the Wyoming operators who have scrambled to keep pace with market volatility since the start of the pandemic aren’t sure what, exactly, 2023 will bring.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Ratepayers to foot $2M bill for coal-power mandate

Electric utilities in Wyoming are already incurring costs to comply with legislation that requires them to pursue retrofitting coal-fired power plants with carbon capture, utilization and sequestration facilities, despite preliminary analyses that CCUS technology is cost-prohibitive. Those initial costs to comply with state law — which involved hiring engineers to...
WYOMING STATE

