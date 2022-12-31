Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, January 4, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Cindi Dragon of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Cindi writes: “Sherbet colored sky reflecting in Big Horn River south of Thermopolis. Winter storm clouds building to the south (towards Casper).”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Wyoming 100 Years Ago — Some Same Arguments, But At Least We Have Legal Booze
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A look back at Wyoming newspapers issued 100 years ago this week found that the nation was generally grumbling over prohibition laws and the promise of more “Blue laws” that were designed to preserve the Sabbath by restricting or banning a variety of activities on Sundays. While some blue laws prohibited regular work on Sundays, others banned any buying, selling, traveling, public entertainment, etc., which some claimed were intended to close down every pursuit and business on Sundays so that only churches would be open. Here’s a sampling from Wyoming’s news 100 years back.
Two Wyoming Towns Ranked on ‘Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions’
We're only a few days into 2023 and a lot of Wyoming residents are keeping with their New Year's resolutions. Of course, it's actually pretty easy to make resolutions. The hard part is sticking to them. Whether your goal is to exercise more, stop smoking, eating healthier, and/or saving more...
Craig Daily Press
Presentation concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming coming Jan. 10 to Craig
A reservoir project in southern Wyoming is moving forward with the National Resource Conservation Service planning a series of informational meetings regarding a proposed land swap. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the upcoming presentations will offer details about a proposed land exchange from the Wyoming Office of State Lands...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cowboystatedaily.com
How Lois Herbst Became Wyoming ‘Ranching Royalty’ And Remains An Industry Pioneer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Lois Brown visited her sister Mary in Shoshoni in the mid-1950s, the Ohio-born young woman had no inkling that her future lay in the wide-open spaces of central Wyoming. After meeting and marrying a Wyoming rancher, Bill Herbst, in 1958,...
High Winds to Return to Southeast Wyoming, Ground Blizzards Possible
Winds are expected to increase across the wind-prone area of southeast Wyoming later this afternoon into the early evening, becoming strong overnight and persisting through at least Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. Forecasters say winds could spread eastward into Wheatland and Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
cowboystatedaily.com
Inauguration In Wyoming Capitol Rotunda Is First In At Least 50 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Monday’s inauguration and swearing in of Wyoming statewide officials was the first in at least five decades held at the Capitol Rotunda, and the first since 1999 held at the state Capitol. The swearing-in events had originally been planned to...
cowboystatedaily.com
2022 In Wyoming Defined By Conflict, Inflation, Change And Prosperity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was a year of conflict and change for many, but no matter how great their losses, they still gathered with loved ones and friends – and sometimes even strangers – to celebrate a new year. Brianna Given, 23,...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
drinkhacker.com
Review: Wyoming Whiskey 1872
Wyoming Whiskey continues the celebration of Yellowstone National Park’s 150th birthday with its latest, extremely rare offering, 1872. Proceeds will again go to support the nonprofit Yellowstone Forever, but while only $5 of each bottle of National Parks Edition No. 2 is being donated, the entirety of this bourbon’s hefty price tag will be generously passed on to help preserve the park for future generations. A little more about this one from the folks at Wyoming Whiskey.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dies in rollover crash on BLM land west of Buffalo
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming man died in a single-vehicle rollover late last month on federal land in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. A Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling south on Mosier Gulch Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Nationwide Hunting Ban For Convicted Poachers Helps Shut Down Criminals, Even Wealthy Ones
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With the Wyoming Game and Fish Department trying to do more with fewer game wardens, its membership in a nationwide compact to ban poachers from hunting helps, says a conservationist and former warden. “There are some poachers who don’t have limited...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cowboy State Daily In 2022: A Year Of Ups And Downs
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Like anything in life, it was a roller coaster for Cowboy State Daily in 2022. Tremendous highs and a tremendous low. Our readership exploded this year. We now have more than 40,000 subscribers to our daily newsletter — which is the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Counties Want To Assess Property Taxes For Wind Farms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Differences between property tax estimates provided by wind farm developers and actual tax assessments energy producers receive when a farm is operating has created a dispute over whether the state or Wyoming counties where the farms are located should do the assessments.
svinews.com
Future of oil and gas industry uncertain
CASPER —This year is shaping up to be the most normal in a while for the oil and gas industry. But with normalcy still a long way off, the Wyoming operators who have scrambled to keep pace with market volatility since the start of the pandemic aren’t sure what, exactly, 2023 will bring.
svinews.com
Grizzly conflicts down; Game and Fish Department counts just over 170 in 2022
CASPER — Wyoming’s grizzly bears — and the humans who manage them — have had a standout year. Conflicts, the official designation for confrontations between bears and people or their property, were the lowest the state has recorded since 2014. And the six bears relocated in...
Ratepayers to foot $2M bill for coal-power mandate
Electric utilities in Wyoming are already incurring costs to comply with legislation that requires them to pursue retrofitting coal-fired power plants with carbon capture, utilization and sequestration facilities, despite preliminary analyses that CCUS technology is cost-prohibitive. Those initial costs to comply with state law — which involved hiring engineers to...
Comments / 0