Related
KMOV
Mo. State Highway Patrol: 2 deadly crashes, 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two deadly crashes and 104 DWI investigations over New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the highway patrol report, two people died and 75 were injured in 243 traffic crashes. Both deadly crashes happened in southeast Missouri, in Troop E’s region....
KSDK
Multiple guns stolen at sporting goods store in St. Louis County
FENTON, Mo. — A family-owned sporting goods store in Fenton was burglarized for the fourth time in four years on Tuesday. Sean Mcnamera, who is the general manager of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road, told 5 On Your Side they caught five thieves on their surveillance cameras around 4 a.m. smashing in their front door and getting away with seven guns.
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year's Eve.
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday in north St. Louis County.
kjluradio.com
St. Clair man held with no bond for shooting neighbor in the abdomen
A Franklin County man is arrested for shooting his neighbor. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair, shortly before noon on Monday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 47-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one arm. The victim identified the shooter as his neighbor, 59-year-old James Lairmore. The victim says the two had been arguing before the shooting occurred.
1 dead after crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 72-year-old man was killed on Friday after a crash in St. Charles County. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a...
KMOV
Police investigating shooting death of man in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County police are investigating the shooting death of a man in North County on Monday. Police said they responded to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive just before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
scctd.org
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Single Track
St. Clair County Transit District will receive sealed bids until 2:00 P.M. on February 14, 2023, at: St. Clair County Transit District 27 North Illinois Street Belleville, Illinois 62220. All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
edglentoday.com
Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
Fatal Spanish Lake fire under investigation
A fatal fire in Spanish Lake is being investigated by the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad.
KYTV
Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Flordia
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida Friday. According to...
advantagenews.com
Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
Man charged in fatal Jennings New Year’s Day shooting
JENNINGS, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead early on New Year’s Day. Darrell Davis, 33, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. Police were called to the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue at around 2:15...
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
mycouriertribune.com
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
Man disguised as gas worker reports gas leak, then robs Mississippi store and shoots store clerk, sheriff reports
Mississippi officials are warning business owners to report any suspicious activity regarding individuals identifying themselves as gas workers after an armed robbery of a Dollar General. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a Black male disguised as a gas worker entered a Dollar General on Pocahintas Road...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County
Monday night's Powerball involved the first million-dollar winner in Missouri Lottery's of 2023.
