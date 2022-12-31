ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

KSDK

Multiple guns stolen at sporting goods store in St. Louis County

FENTON, Mo. — A family-owned sporting goods store in Fenton was burglarized for the fourth time in four years on Tuesday. Sean Mcnamera, who is the general manager of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road, told 5 On Your Side they caught five thieves on their surveillance cameras around 4 a.m. smashing in their front door and getting away with seven guns.
FENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

St. Clair man held with no bond for shooting neighbor in the abdomen

A Franklin County man is arrested for shooting his neighbor. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair, shortly before noon on Monday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 47-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one arm. The victim identified the shooter as his neighbor, 59-year-old James Lairmore. The victim says the two had been arguing before the shooting occurred.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Police investigating shooting death of man in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County police are investigating the shooting death of a man in North County on Monday. Police said they responded to a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Thunderhead Drive just before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
edglentoday.com

Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Flordia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida Friday. According to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Magnolia State Live

Man disguised as gas worker reports gas leak, then robs Mississippi store and shoots store clerk, sheriff reports

Mississippi officials are warning business owners to report any suspicious activity regarding individuals identifying themselves as gas workers after an armed robbery of a Dollar General. Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that a Black male disguised as a gas worker entered a Dollar General on Pocahintas Road...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

