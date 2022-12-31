ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo ,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. Her caption translates to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Stacey Dooley recalls ‘chaotic’ scenario after discovering she was pregnant in Selfridges toilet

Stacey Dooley has opened up about the “chaotic” experience of discovering she was pregnant while in an unusual location.The TV presenter, 35, is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 40.The couple met while they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.In an Instagram post, wrote to welcome in 2023, Dooley revealed that she took a pregnancy test in a toilet at Selfridges.“Happppppy new year kidssssss!”, she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday (1 January). “Wishing you all only great moments ahead.”Stacey continued: “2022, the year I found out we were havin a baby. I...
Tyla

Stacey Solomon says she's pregnant with her fifth child

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has announced she is expecting her fifth child. Taking to her Instagram account, the former X Factor star posted a video of a positive pregnancy test, with her breaking the news to her partner Joe Swash. She captioned the post with: "Me + Him =...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump

Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
People

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
In Touch Weekly

Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
People

90 Day Fiance's Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Welcome 'Perfectly Sweet' Baby Boy: 'In Awe'

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have welcomed a baby boy after tying the knot in July 2019 The 90 Day Fiancé family has a brand new member. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming their baby, Bass confirmed on her Instagram Sunday. Sharing a photo of their newborn son's feet, she introduced the world to son Nicolas Antonio Rojer. "We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio. 🧸💙We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him...
RadarOnline

Jessica Simpson All Smiles With Husband For Festive Family Photos Despite Sources Revealing Bickering Behind Closed Doors About Reality TV Comeback

Jessica Simpson painted the picture of a happy family after sources told RadarOnline.com that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are bumping heads about a possible reality show. The singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, put on a smiling face for festive family photos with Eric and their three children — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — despite the behind-the-scenes drama at home.Posting a series of shots, Jessica made sure to let her followers know she was feeling the holiday season, wearing red lips and a homemade DIY headband from one of the kids.Eric flashed his pearly whites alongside her,...
Tyla

People left in absolute disbelief after mum shares how old she actually is

Ever looked at someone who's so youthful and radiant that you just NEED to know their secret?. One American mother has shocked her followers by sharing her age on one of her TikTok videos, highlighting the ways to 'successfully grow older':. Kelly LaVallie (@Kelly_Lavallie) has over 250,000 followers on the...
Tyla

Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side

A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
E! News

Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family in Bombshell Interviews

Watch: Prince Harry "Hated" His Response to Meghan's Mental Health Crisis. Prince Harry is sharing his truth. Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare—releasing on Jan. 10—the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in two new interviews where he candidly discussed his strained relationship with his family as well as his decision to speak out against the false tabloid stories published about him and wife Meghan Markle.
Tyla

Tyla

64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy