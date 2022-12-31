Read full article on original website
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo ,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. Her caption translates to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
Stacey Dooley recalls ‘chaotic’ scenario after discovering she was pregnant in Selfridges toilet
Stacey Dooley has opened up about the “chaotic” experience of discovering she was pregnant while in an unusual location.The TV presenter, 35, is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 40.The couple met while they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.In an Instagram post, wrote to welcome in 2023, Dooley revealed that she took a pregnancy test in a toilet at Selfridges.“Happppppy new year kidssssss!”, she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday (1 January). “Wishing you all only great moments ahead.”Stacey continued: “2022, the year I found out we were havin a baby. I...
Stacey Solomon says she's pregnant with her fifth child
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has announced she is expecting her fifth child. Taking to her Instagram account, the former X Factor star posted a video of a positive pregnancy test, with her breaking the news to her partner Joe Swash. She captioned the post with: "Me + Him =...
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
Hottest Couples at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards: Tarek El Moussa and Pregnant Heather Rae Young and More
The look of love! Some of Hollywood’s hottest couples took over the 2022 People’s Choice Awards red carpet — and made fans do a double take. Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) were just one of the dynamic duos that sizzled as they stepped out in Santa Monica, California, to […]
Woman confused by boyfriend's Christmas present after she asked for Dyson hairdryer
A woman asked her boyfriend for a coveted Dyson AirWrap hair dryer for Christmas but when she unwrapped her present on 25 December, she was left stunned. Grace Martinez – like many women – had the hair care appliance at the top of her list this festive season, which can sell for up to £479.99.
Today’s Savannah Guthrie snubbed by co-hosts on her 51st birthday as colleagues take break from show & each other
TODAY’S Savannah Guthrie has been snubbed by her co-hosts on her 51st birthday. The TV personality has thanked some of her friends for giving her sweet birthday shout-outs on social media, but some of her closest colleagues weren’t included. Neither Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Daly, nor healing...
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump
Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
After being dubbed “The World’s Ugliest Bride”, Husband Leaves Her with New Born Child
In 2011, a couple's wedding photos were posted to Facebook and quickly went viral, but not for the reasons they might have hoped. The woman, who was just 30 years old at the time, was dubbed the "world's ugliest bride" by news outlets and internet users around the globe.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
90 Day Fiance's Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer Welcome 'Perfectly Sweet' Baby Boy: 'In Awe'
Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer have welcomed a baby boy after tying the knot in July 2019 The 90 Day Fiancé family has a brand new member. Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer are officially parents after welcoming their baby, Bass confirmed on her Instagram Sunday. Sharing a photo of their newborn son's feet, she introduced the world to son Nicolas Antonio Rojer. "We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio. 🧸💙We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him...
Jessica Simpson All Smiles With Husband For Festive Family Photos Despite Sources Revealing Bickering Behind Closed Doors About Reality TV Comeback
Jessica Simpson painted the picture of a happy family after sources told RadarOnline.com that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, are bumping heads about a possible reality show. The singer-turned-fashion mogul, 42, put on a smiling face for festive family photos with Eric and their three children — Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3 — despite the behind-the-scenes drama at home.Posting a series of shots, Jessica made sure to let her followers know she was feeling the holiday season, wearing red lips and a homemade DIY headband from one of the kids.Eric flashed his pearly whites alongside her,...
People left in absolute disbelief after mum shares how old she actually is
Ever looked at someone who's so youthful and radiant that you just NEED to know their secret?. One American mother has shocked her followers by sharing her age on one of her TikTok videos, highlighting the ways to 'successfully grow older':. Kelly LaVallie (@Kelly_Lavallie) has over 250,000 followers on the...
Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side
A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
Amy Childs says she changed her daughter's name last minute as she prepares to welcome twins
The TOWIE star, 32, who shares daughter Polly, five, with ex-boyfriend Bradley Wright, admitted she had her heart set on a different name for her little girl.
Prince Harry Makes Shocking New Allegations Against Royal Family in Bombshell Interviews
Watch: Prince Harry "Hated" His Response to Meghan's Mental Health Crisis. Prince Harry is sharing his truth. Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare—releasing on Jan. 10—the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in two new interviews where he candidly discussed his strained relationship with his family as well as his decision to speak out against the false tabloid stories published about him and wife Meghan Markle.
Woman stunned by how her nail tech removed her old varnish… & people say she should’ve walked out right there & then
GETTING your nails done is supposed to be a relaxing experience, a time to pamper yourself. But for one beauty lover it was anything but a pamper session, as she couldn't believe her eyes when the nail whizz started to remove her old varnish... with her fingers. Stunned at what...
