Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Cummins (CMI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CMI - Free Report) closed at $237.19, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had lost 5.88% over the past...
Zacks.com
Twilio (TWLO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TWLO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $48.96, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Crown Castle (CCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $138.31, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Momentive (MNTV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
MNTV - Free Report) closed at $7.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Perion Network (PERI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
PERI - Free Report) closed at $25.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the digital...
Zacks.com
Philip Morris (PM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PM - Free Report) closed at $101.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
NOC - Free Report) closed at $540.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Qualys (QLYS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
QLYS - Free Report) closed at $111.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of security-analysis...
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Zacks.com
Danaher (DHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DHR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $262.27, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Roku (ROKU) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
ROKU - Free Report) closed at $40.56, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the video streaming...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Industrial Products Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
Zacks.com
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
DVN - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil and gas exploration company have returned -7.6% over the past...
Zacks.com
MPLX LP (MPLX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned -1.5%,...
Zacks.com
AT&T Inc. (T) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
T - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this telecommunications company have returned -1.8% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Stock Market News for Jan 3, 2023
Wall Street closed slightly lower on Friday, the last trading day of the year. Investor mood was grim as they looked at the coming months skeptically, with no signals about policy loosening coming from the Fed yet. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?
Zacks.com
Here's Why Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
Zacks.com
Phillips 66 (PSX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
PSX - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil refiner have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
SHOP - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this cloud-based commerce company have returned -14.9%, compared...
Zacks.com
Saratoga Investment (SAR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
SAR - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Comments / 0