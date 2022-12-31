ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ASK IRA: Are the Heat approaching this as some sort of gap season?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B13px_0jzUg40O00
Miami Heat. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Q: There is absolutely no reason that Jimmy Butler or anyone else couldn’t have played in both of these games. – Paolo.

A: Well, with Dewayne Dedmon dealing with NBA health-and-safety protocols and with Omer Yurtseven recovering from ankle surgery, there are at least two reasons. For that matter, Caleb Martin is dealing with a new, legitimate ailment with his quad – because if anyone is willing to push through pain or adversity, it is Caleb Martin. But this notion of resting players, with Victor Oladipo held out Friday and Jimmy Butler likely to miss Saturday seems misguided considering where the Heat are in the standings, and, more to the point, all of the time the team has had off these past two weeks, with five games in 12 days going into Friday. I know the Heat will heatedly deny this, but this sort of has a feeling of a gap year, of just doing enough to get by. Yes, there could be something said about getting a split from the games in Denver and Utah. But if the Heat have aspirations of anything more than a No. 6 seed, it seems like this would be go time. At the moment, it does not feel that way.

Q: What good does it do having Nikola Jovic in Sioux Falls when your backup center is out with COVID and a bum foot? – Elliott.

A: In the G League, there will be guaranteed minutes; with the Heat, that hasn’t proven to be the case. Once Erik Spoelstra showed greater confidence in playing Orlando Robinson as the backup to Bam Adebayo, Nikola merely was being reduced to garbage-time minutes. The Heat need Nikola to be good next year, or the year after. At the moment, the focus with the rest of the roster still is on living in the moment. But, yes, we certainly would have enjoyed Nikola Jovic vs. Nikola Jokic.

Q: But what I meant the other day by saying that Heat Nation should have its eyes on future seasons, is that I hope they don’t make a deal that mortgages their future to make themselves a bit more competitive this year. To use a purely hypothetical situation, for example, of trading our 2023 1st round pick, Nikola Jovic and whatever else, for someone like an aging Bojan Bogdanovic. That wouldn’t be enough to get through the juggernaut of the top five teams in the East in the playoffs, anyway. – Morgan, New Orleans.

A: But you also have to look at it with the acceptance that Jimmy Butler might be as high a level veteran star as you are going to get for years. So there also has to be a priority on maximizing his best years. To put upgrading on hold would be to write off one of those $40 million seasons on his contract. So there also is a required balance there.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Could Kyle Lowry get shuffled out at Heat closing time?

Q: Ira, it was hard to notice that Kyle Lowry wasn’t on the floor at the finish in Utah. What’s up? – Anthony. A: Kyle Lowry checked out for good with 2:18 to play in the third quarter Saturday and the Heat down five. On one hand, Kyle, at 36, did push through both ends of the back-to-back set and did play 25:56 on Saturday night after playing 32:02 the previous night in Denver, no easy tasks ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat squander 21-point lead, recover to top Clippers 110-100 behind Adebayo’s 31 for 8th win in last 11

Apparently 2023 is going to resemble the end of 2022 in at least one respect for the Miami Heat: No lead is safe. This time a 21-point lead in the first half and an 18-point edge at the intermission. And then trailing in the third quarter and at the start of the fourth. So, yes, perhaps load up again on the anxiety meds. But there also is the Heat relief of being two games above .500 for the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat finally making strides with lineup after Caleb Martin takes two steps forward

Among Erik Spoelstra’s favorites when discussing his Miami Heat coaching goals is the always-popular “getting to our identity.” In Monday night’s 110-100 road victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Heat got back to their lineup identity, for just the 13th time this season opening with their preferred starting five of Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry. But ...
MIAMI, FL
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Victor Oladipo opening a world of new opportunities for Heat

Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 110-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers: –If Victor Oladipo can be what he was in Monday night’s first half, a bench boost who also can be integrated with starters as the rotation evolves throughout games, it is . . . – A potential game changer. – Because there then would be a Plan B on nights when Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro or ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Was lack of Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry support vs. Clippers concerning?

Q: Ira, Kyle Lowry six points, Jimmy Butler nine points. When do Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro sue them for lack of support? – Arnie. A: When such lack of productivity translates into losses. Kyle Lowry has scored 14 total points in the last three games, but the Heat have won two of those three. And before that, Kyle scored 14, 18 and 21 in his previous three appearances. As for Jimmy Butler, he ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bam Adebayo providing powerful paint punch amid Heat resurrection

From the moment Bam Adebayo began to lobby last spring, from the moment he spoke about getting more shots, from the moment Miami Heat President Pat Riley said Adebayo should get more shots, the question was what the versatile 6-foot-9 center would do with those shots. And then came the defining moments in these past two games and the victories that have lifted the Heat to 2-1 on this five-game ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: A Dolphins season of big hopes is down to avoiding the worst collapse in franchise history

Let’s not mince words: This would be the worst collapse in Miami Dolphins history if it plays out. There is no close second, too. Not when you consider the big picture at work, though you might prefer considering fireworks, rainbows and other happy thoughts right now rather than the big picture. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in the moments after Sunday’s loss in New England what he said ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat rookie Nikola Jovic sidelined at least four weeks with back ailment

The rookie season of Miami Heat first-round pick Nikola Jovic will be put on hold for at least a month. The Heat announced Tuesday that Jovic has a lower-back stress reaction and will be sidelined for four weeks and then be reevaluated. Jovic’s back acted up during his weekend stint with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, returning from there back to South Florida this ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy