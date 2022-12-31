Man remains in hospital after being shot multiple times on Hudson Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is being treated at the hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

The RPD says they responded to a report at Rochester General Hospital of a walk-in gunshot victim. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a man in his 30’s to be the victim, who had been shot multiple times in the lower body.

Officers say the victim was shot in the 600 block of Hudson Ave and was transported to Rochester General Hospital via a private vehicle. The victim remains at Rochester General Hospital at this time where he is being treated for serious injuries, and the RPD says he is expected to survive.

There are currently no suspects in custody, according to the RPD, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

