Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Tracking a big cooldown for the second half of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had near record high temperatures for our Tuesday along with morning rain. Much cooler air with additional rain and even snow chances are ahead. Tuesday night: Isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible for the rest of today. We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms for areas mainly west of Indy. Main threats are damaging winds and hail. but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Timing out rain chances along with more mild air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild air will continue into the middle of the week for central Indiana. However, rain chances will increase along with the warmth. TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy, and we may see some patchy fog. Low temperature in the mid to upper 40s. TOMORROW: Cloudy skies once again....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2022 finishes as the driest year since 2010 in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we turn the page to 2023 here in central Indiana, let’s take a quick look back at 2022. Our average temperatures for the year in Indianapolis finished pretty close to normal at 53.9 degrees. Precipitation was a different story. For the entire year, Indianapolis...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Using hypnotherapy through healing journey

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people are turning to hypnotherapy to transform their minds and their lives. Rapid Transformational Therapy Practitioner, Jessica Gordon, joined All Indiana Tuesday afternoon. She’s a certified marriage and family therapist. Gordon discussed hypnotherapy and its benefits. “It is a form of hypnosis. The goal...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hourly parking rates to increase in parts of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Park Indy plans to raise rates at parking meters in select areas of Indianapolis. This will be the first parking rates change since 2012. The price at meters “downtown outside the core” will go from $1 to $1.25 per hour, the business announced. The new rate will go into effect Feb. 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Rumble Boxing North Indy inspires 2023 Fitness Goals

Jumpstart your 2023 workout with a boxing workout that’ll leave you wanting more!. Rumble Boxing North Indy is the first Rumble location in Indiana to offer a boxing inspired, full-body HIIT workout with a nightclub-like environment. Kaelyn Mason, General Manager, Rumble Boxing North Indy, and Landon Wadkins, Head Trainer,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Funeral procession Tuesday afternoon for Carmel councilor Bruce Kimball

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday afternoon funeral procession will take Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball through the district he represented for nearly two terms. Kimball died Friday at the age of 70. Kimball was first elected to represent Carmel’s District 1, which covers the area roughly north of...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

The Great Dine Out returns to Hamilton County

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — More than 50 restaurants in Hamilton County are participating in the Great Dine Out. It’s a month-long promotion where restaurants offer deals and discounts on food items for both dine-in and carryout. The event is designed to help restaurants boost foot traffic after the holidays.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Holcomb looking ahead to 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers have little time to celebrate the New Year since they start a long session in one week. WISH-TV’s All Indiana Politics team sat with Governor Holcomb to discuss his goals for 2023. Governor Holcomb is term-limited from running in the 2024 election however, there are some things still on the table he’d like to focus on for the next budget before his term is up.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Jane King: Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Over half of people who made New Year resolutions said they plan to prioritize finances, according to a survey by the data company numerator. That’s up by six percentage points over last year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: ‘Her Voice’ Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Marta Bell and Darlene Bradley. Both ladies give a voice to victims overcoming human trafficking. They...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 hurt in shooting at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police are on the scene of a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located two individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hogsett urges Indiana lawmakers to prioritize infrastructure, public health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Tuesday said lawmakers would end up helping all Indiana cities if they worked with him on several policy goals. Hogsett, a Democrat, said he wants lawmakers to implement the recommendations of the Governor’s Public Health Commission, including adding $240 million per year in public health spending to bring Indiana’s health budget up to the national average. He said he wants to see more funding for food access programs and housing programs as well, in addition to new renter’s rights such as the ability to withhold rent from a landlord that fails to address maintenance needs in a timely manner.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Jarron Coleman scores 26 as Ball State knocks off Toledo 90-83

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jarron Coleman had 26 points in Ball State’s 90-83 victory against Toledo on Tuesday night. Coleman shot 9 for 18 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Cardinals (10-4). Demarius Jacobs scored 25 points while going 8 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Jaylin Sellers recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.
TOLEDO, OH

