WISH-TV
Tracking a big cooldown for the second half of the week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had near record high temperatures for our Tuesday along with morning rain. Much cooler air with additional rain and even snow chances are ahead. Tuesday night: Isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible for the rest of today. We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms for areas mainly west of Indy. Main threats are damaging winds and hail. but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
WISH-TV
Timing out rain chances along with more mild air
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild air will continue into the middle of the week for central Indiana. However, rain chances will increase along with the warmth. TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy, and we may see some patchy fog. Low temperature in the mid to upper 40s. TOMORROW: Cloudy skies once again....
WISH-TV
2022 finishes as the driest year since 2010 in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we turn the page to 2023 here in central Indiana, let’s take a quick look back at 2022. Our average temperatures for the year in Indianapolis finished pretty close to normal at 53.9 degrees. Precipitation was a different story. For the entire year, Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
Using hypnotherapy through healing journey
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many people are turning to hypnotherapy to transform their minds and their lives. Rapid Transformational Therapy Practitioner, Jessica Gordon, joined All Indiana Tuesday afternoon. She’s a certified marriage and family therapist. Gordon discussed hypnotherapy and its benefits. “It is a form of hypnosis. The goal...
WISH-TV
Hourly parking rates to increase in parts of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Park Indy plans to raise rates at parking meters in select areas of Indianapolis. This will be the first parking rates change since 2012. The price at meters “downtown outside the core” will go from $1 to $1.25 per hour, the business announced. The new rate will go into effect Feb. 1.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
WISH-TV
Rumble Boxing North Indy inspires 2023 Fitness Goals
Jumpstart your 2023 workout with a boxing workout that’ll leave you wanting more!. Rumble Boxing North Indy is the first Rumble location in Indiana to offer a boxing inspired, full-body HIIT workout with a nightclub-like environment. Kaelyn Mason, General Manager, Rumble Boxing North Indy, and Landon Wadkins, Head Trainer,...
WISH-TV
Funeral procession Tuesday afternoon for Carmel councilor Bruce Kimball
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday afternoon funeral procession will take Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball through the district he represented for nearly two terms. Kimball died Friday at the age of 70. Kimball was first elected to represent Carmel’s District 1, which covers the area roughly north of...
WISH-TV
54th annual Indy RV Expo is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
The 54th annual Indy RV Expo is the largest RV show in Indiana! The show runs January 7 – 8 and 11 – 15 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield, joined us today and gave us a tour of one of his RVs.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Parky’s Smokehouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Tasty Takeout is “Parky’s Smokehouse.”. © 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
WISH-TV
The Great Dine Out returns to Hamilton County
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — More than 50 restaurants in Hamilton County are participating in the Great Dine Out. It’s a month-long promotion where restaurants offer deals and discounts on food items for both dine-in and carryout. The event is designed to help restaurants boost foot traffic after the holidays.
WISH-TV
IFD: Firefighters put out 2nd fire at same home in 3 months on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters return for the second time in three months to a vacant structure on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, just after midnight Sunday morning, heavy fire pushed from all sides of the home at 8 North Gladstone Avenue. One firefighter...
WISH-TV
Holcomb looking ahead to 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State lawmakers have little time to celebrate the New Year since they start a long session in one week. WISH-TV’s All Indiana Politics team sat with Governor Holcomb to discuss his goals for 2023. Governor Holcomb is term-limited from running in the 2024 election however, there are some things still on the table he’d like to focus on for the next budget before his term is up.
WISH-TV
Jane King: Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Over half of people who made New Year resolutions said they plan to prioritize finances, according to a survey by the data company numerator. That’s up by six percentage points over last year.
WISH-TV
Community Link: ‘Her Voice’ Podcast
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Marta Bell and Darlene Bradley. Both ladies give a voice to victims overcoming human trafficking. They...
WISH-TV
2 hurt in shooting at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police are on the scene of a shooting at Castleton Square Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located two individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat.
WISH-TV
Suspect in University of Idaho murders was twice stopped by police in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man arrested for the Nov. 13 slayings of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, and his father on Dec. 15 came through Indiana on his way home to Pennsylvania, but police in Idaho had not yet issued an alert for him or the car he was driving.
WISH-TV
Hogsett urges Indiana lawmakers to prioritize infrastructure, public health
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Tuesday said lawmakers would end up helping all Indiana cities if they worked with him on several policy goals. Hogsett, a Democrat, said he wants lawmakers to implement the recommendations of the Governor’s Public Health Commission, including adding $240 million per year in public health spending to bring Indiana’s health budget up to the national average. He said he wants to see more funding for food access programs and housing programs as well, in addition to new renter’s rights such as the ability to withhold rent from a landlord that fails to address maintenance needs in a timely manner.
WISH-TV
Health inspector closes Jordan’s restaurant after complaint
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County health inspector has suspended the operating license for a restaurant on the northeast side. The inspector found “a large amount of spilled grease in an area outside of the restaurant,” which led to its license being pulled, said a Monday afternoon email from Curt Brantingham, the public information coordinator for the Marion County Public Health Department.
WISH-TV
Jarron Coleman scores 26 as Ball State knocks off Toledo 90-83
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jarron Coleman had 26 points in Ball State’s 90-83 victory against Toledo on Tuesday night. Coleman shot 9 for 18 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Cardinals (10-4). Demarius Jacobs scored 25 points while going 8 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Jaylin Sellers recorded 15 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.
