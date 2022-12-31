INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett on Tuesday said lawmakers would end up helping all Indiana cities if they worked with him on several policy goals. Hogsett, a Democrat, said he wants lawmakers to implement the recommendations of the Governor’s Public Health Commission, including adding $240 million per year in public health spending to bring Indiana’s health budget up to the national average. He said he wants to see more funding for food access programs and housing programs as well, in addition to new renter’s rights such as the ability to withhold rent from a landlord that fails to address maintenance needs in a timely manner.

INDIANA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO