Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearbyRoger MarshMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of lightRoger MarshLoris, SC
The Largest Restaurant in South Carolina Has an Unforgettable BuffetTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth and rain chances return Wednesday.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather continues on Wednesday and will accompanied by increasing chances of showers and possibly a late day thunderstorm. Tonight will be very mild with mostly cloudy skies. In fact, temperatures tonight will be well above normal HIGH temperatures for this time of the year. A few showers will be possible by midnight. Some of those showers could linger into daybreak Wednesday.
wbtw.com
2023 Starting Off Warm Across The Area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy New Year! 2023 is starting off how, 2022 left us. Another warm day across the area. A cold front passed through the area Saturday evening, but not much “cold” air moved through. Today we will see a decrease in clouds throughout the day. I don’t think we become completely sunny, but should see some by this afternoon. High temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
wbtw.com
Drying out to ring in the new year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Currently, radar is mostly dry and the only remaining rain is going to be isolated, but the good news is mostly dry when the ball drops. Winds are going to be light, temperatures will be mild, and moisture will be lingering so fog is anticipated throughout the area and over the ocean. Temperatures around midnight will be in the upper-50s and low-60s and cloud cover will allow it to feel a little warmer than it actually is.
WMBF
Start the new year off fast and Healthy at Macro Mom Meal Prep & Cafe
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - start 2023 on a healthier path, while saving time preparing the food you eat. Macro Mom Meal Prep & Cafe specializes in Meal Prep, Grab & Go, Smoothies, Vegan, and so much more!. You can visit their Facebook here or give them a call at...
WMBF
Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
WMBF
Horry County residents can participate in ‘Grinding of the Greens’ to recycle real Christmas trees
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is providing residents an opportunity to recycle their real Christmas trees, as the holiday season comes to a close. “Every year the Horry County Solid Waste Authority offers grinding of the greens, where we take your real Christmas tree and we grind it up,” said Kendra Dickerson, recycling coordinator.
WMBF
Drivers in Myrtle Beach area see nearly 30 cent increase at the pumps
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’ve been to the gas pump recently, you may have noticed that you are paying more just within the past week. Gas prices in the Myrtle Beach area have risen 29.4 in the last week, with an average of $2.96 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
WMBF
House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris. HCFR was able...
WMBF
Grand Strand doctor shares how you can make healthy habits stick in the new year
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a new year and many of us want to start out strong by hitting the gym every day or drinking a gallon of water, but doctors say it’s best to start out small when making changes to your health. Instead of diving...
Marion firefighters keep busy with rash of residential fires
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a home on East Bond Street in Marion early morning, the fourth time in less than a week that crews have battled residential fires in the city, Marion Fire Rescue said. Flames were coming from the front of the house when crews called out at about midnight Monday to […]
WMBF
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery in the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Lake Arrowhead Road where they met with two people who said they had been robbed.
WMBF
Conway police searching for missing man last seen New Year’s Day
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Conway Police Department said Christopher Robin McCann was last seen on New Year’s Day evening in the area of Forest Loop Road in Conway. He’s described as 6′0 and 175...
WMBF
Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs; Lanes closed
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs. It is unclear how many people are injured. Horry County...
Man missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, according to the Conway Police Department. Christopher Robin McCann was last seen Sunday on Forest Loop Road wearing a yellow Grounds Guy shirt, green pants and black boots, police said. It is possible that McCann is driving a brown 2013 […]
Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post. Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may […]
WMBF
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Pint Circle in Longs. SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway confirmed, a motorcycle driving westbound on...
WMBF
‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A smelly build-up is frustrating several Horry County neighbors, all waiting for their trash to be picked up by a private company. Dozens of people who live all the way from Longs to North Myrtle Beach depend on GG&G Garbage Services, but customers told WMBF News the private trash service has not been consistent.
WMBF
‘We have to have a great downtown’: Myrtle Beach mayor shares top priorities for 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In one of her first sit-down interviews of the new year, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune shares her goals for 2023. There are a few key things on Bethune’s list of goals, but she said sprucing up the downtown area takes the top spot.
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 0