Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Near record warmth and rain chances return Wednesday.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather continues on Wednesday and will accompanied by increasing chances of showers and possibly a late day thunderstorm. Tonight will be very mild with mostly cloudy skies. In fact, temperatures tonight will be well above normal HIGH temperatures for this time of the year. A few showers will be possible by midnight. Some of those showers could linger into daybreak Wednesday.
wbtw.com

2023 Starting Off Warm Across The Area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Happy New Year! 2023 is starting off how, 2022 left us. Another warm day across the area. A cold front passed through the area Saturday evening, but not much “cold” air moved through. Today we will see a decrease in clouds throughout the day. I don’t think we become completely sunny, but should see some by this afternoon. High temperatures today will warm into the mid to upper 60s.
wbtw.com

Drying out to ring in the new year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Currently, radar is mostly dry and the only remaining rain is going to be isolated, but the good news is mostly dry when the ball drops. Winds are going to be light, temperatures will be mild, and moisture will be lingering so fog is anticipated throughout the area and over the ocean. Temperatures around midnight will be in the upper-50s and low-60s and cloud cover will allow it to feel a little warmer than it actually is.
WMBF

Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand. For one family it was their first on the first. “It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.
WSOC Charlotte

8-foot, 395-pound white shark pings near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A large white shark visited the Grand Strand Tuesday morning, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. This 8 feet-4inch, 395-pound juvenile male white shark, named Jekyll, pinged approximately 50 miles off the Myrtle Beach coast at 7:58 a.m. Ocearch located Jekyll last month along the Florida-Georgia coastline.
WMBF

Horry County residents can participate in ‘Grinding of the Greens’ to recycle real Christmas trees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is providing residents an opportunity to recycle their real Christmas trees, as the holiday season comes to a close. “Every year the Horry County Solid Waste Authority offers grinding of the greens, where we take your real Christmas tree and we grind it up,” said Kendra Dickerson, recycling coordinator.
WMBF

House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris. HCFR was able...
WBTW News13

Marion firefighters keep busy with rash of residential fires

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a home on East Bond Street in Marion early morning, the fourth time in less than a week that crews have battled residential fires in the city, Marion Fire Rescue said. Flames were coming from the front of the house when crews called out at about midnight Monday to […]
WBTW News13

Man missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been missing from Conway since New Year’s Day, according to the Conway Police Department. Christopher Robin McCann was last seen Sunday on Forest Loop Road wearing a yellow Grounds Guy shirt, green pants and black boots, police said. It is possible that McCann is driving a brown 2013 […]
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue battles 6-acre fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue was battling an approximately six-acre fire Tuesday near Bucksville. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 1:43 p.m. to the 1000 block of Gilbert Road, according to a social media post. Crews were working to protect structures off nearby Pope Mountain Road, HCFR said. Smoke may […]
WMBF

SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night. Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Pint Circle in Longs. SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway confirmed, a motorcycle driving westbound on...
WMBF

‘Fix the problem or shut down’: Overflow of trash spills into 2023 for Horry County residents using private trash service

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - A smelly build-up is frustrating several Horry County neighbors, all waiting for their trash to be picked up by a private company. Dozens of people who live all the way from Longs to North Myrtle Beach depend on GG&G Garbage Services, but customers told WMBF News the private trash service has not been consistent.
