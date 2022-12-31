Read full article on original website
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
China says COVID-19 restrictions against its travelers are politically motivated
China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday that COVID-19 restrictions taken by some countries against their travelers are not supported by research and are instead politically motivated.
Finally, a Chic Paris Hotel That’s Actually Affordable
It’s a tad unoriginal but Paris is one of my favorite cities. As a society, we have all agreed on some level the French are at the center of everything chic and beautiful—cuisine, architecture, fashion, and art. And they have always excelled at making it seem like just by being here, by consuming the things they create, you can also be at the center of it.But what if you’re on a budget? Well, you can still eat well, you can still admire the architecture and the art, and you learn pretty quickly that all those well-dressed French folks are also...
South Asian eateries try ‘going local’ as recovery strategy
NEW DELHI — Hotels and restaurants across South Asia have had to adapt and reimagine dining out since the pandemic ripped through the region, forcing many out of business. Those that have survived are tapping local sources and going online. In India, from hole-in-the-wall casual eateries to fine dining,...
Ukraine garage turns beat-up cars into battlefield assets
An auto garage in Kyiv is giving beat-up cars a second life as battle-ready vehicles for Ukraine's military, trying to plug a supply gap as the war with Russia grinds on. The work has provided an informal military education to garage owner Ruslan Kulagin, who previously did not have to consider such factors.
A passenger suing Southwest Airlines says he was given credit vouchers for a canceled flight despite being promised a refund
Eric Capdeville is also seeking reimbursement for the accommodation that he and his daughter booked in Portland but didn't get to use.
Brexit: Disaster relief charity hired to help drivers stuck at Dover
The government has hired a disaster relief charity to help drivers struck in lengthy queues at the Port of Dover in Kent during 2023, it has emerged.The Department for Transport signed off on a £200,000 contract for RE:ACT – a humanitarian charity which gets aid to war and disaster zones – to help those hit by disruption at Dover.The charity will hand our food and water to motorists and lorry drivers if they are hampered by the major standstills seen in 2022, linked to post-Brexit problems.The Department for Transport (DfT) contract said the emergency response plan was necessary due to “regular...
This Could Be the Year North Korea Gets Tactical Nukes
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is edging dangerously close to his “Next Big Thing”: a tactical nuclear warhead for wiping out a target like a military base or biological/chemical weapons capable of inflicting instant death on millions—or both.South Korea’s defense ministry, reflecting rising fears, has just created a directorate dedicated to countering all North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction, nuclear, biological and chemical—the precursor of a separate strategic command. “Should North Korea make an attempt at using nuclear arms,” the ministry warned, “ it would lead to the end of the Kim Jong Un regime.”The U.S. also launched a...
Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 global crisis
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Foreign investors withdrew more money from emerging Asian equities in 2022 than they had done in any year since the global financial crisis in 2008, as rising U.S. interest rates pulled funds towards dollar assets.
US says ‘no cause for retaliation’ after China criticises ‘unacceptable’ travel restrictions
The White House has said there is no reason for China to retaliate against countries imposing restrictions on its travellers as the measures are justified on public health grounds.China is seeing a massive surge in Covid cases with reports of hospitals and crematoriums being overwhelmed by the sheer load of cases.“There’s no cause for retaliation here. Just because countries around the world are taking prudent health measures to protect their citizens, that’s what you’re seeing from us and others,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.“This decision is based on public health and science,” she said. “This...
Global stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Wednesday ahead of the release of notes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London and Frankfurt opened...
Russia’s war in Ukraine
