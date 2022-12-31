ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Finally, a Chic Paris Hotel That’s Actually Affordable

It’s a tad unoriginal but Paris is one of my favorite cities. As a society, we have all agreed on some level the French are at the center of everything chic and beautiful—cuisine, architecture, fashion, and art. And they have always excelled at making it seem like just by being here, by consuming the things they create, you can also be at the center of it.But what if you’re on a budget? Well, you can still eat well, you can still admire the architecture and the art, and you learn pretty quickly that all those well-dressed French folks are also...
Channel 3000

South Asian eateries try ‘going local’ as recovery strategy

NEW DELHI — Hotels and restaurants across South Asia have had to adapt and reimagine dining out since the pandemic ripped through the region, forcing many out of business. Those that have survived are tapping local sources and going online. In India, from hole-in-the-wall casual eateries to fine dining,...
AFP

Ukraine garage turns beat-up cars into battlefield assets

An auto garage in Kyiv is giving beat-up cars a second life as battle-ready vehicles for Ukraine's military, trying to plug a supply gap as the war with Russia grinds on. The work has provided an informal military education to garage owner Ruslan Kulagin, who previously did not have to consider such factors. 
The Independent

Brexit: Disaster relief charity hired to help drivers stuck at Dover

The government has hired a disaster relief charity to help drivers struck in lengthy queues at the Port of Dover in Kent during 2023, it has emerged.The Department for Transport signed off on a £200,000 contract for RE:ACT – a humanitarian charity which gets aid to war and disaster zones – to help those hit by disruption at Dover.The charity will hand our food and water to motorists and lorry drivers if they are hampered by the major standstills seen in 2022, linked to post-Brexit problems.The Department for Transport (DfT) contract said the emergency response plan was necessary due to “regular...
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Year North Korea Gets Tactical Nukes

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is edging dangerously close to his “Next Big Thing”: a tactical nuclear warhead for wiping out a target like a military base or biological/chemical weapons capable of inflicting instant death on millions—or both.South Korea’s defense ministry, reflecting rising fears, has just created a directorate dedicated to countering all North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction, nuclear, biological and chemical—the precursor of a separate strategic command. “Should North Korea make an attempt at using nuclear arms,” the ministry warned, “ it would lead to the end of the Kim Jong Un regime.”The U.S. also launched a...
The Independent

US says ‘no cause for retaliation’ after China criticises ‘unacceptable’ travel restrictions

The White House has said there is no reason for China to retaliate against countries imposing restrictions on its travellers as the measures are justified on public health grounds.China is seeing a massive surge in Covid cases with reports of hospitals and crematoriums being overwhelmed by the sheer load of cases.“There’s no cause for retaliation here. Just because countries around the world are taking prudent health measures to protect their citizens, that’s what you’re seeing from us and others,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.“This decision is based on public health and science,” she said. “This...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Global stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Wednesday ahead of the release of notes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London and Frankfurt opened...
Channel 3000

Russia’s war in Ukraine

