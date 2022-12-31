ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning Take 5 Lottery Ticket Sold in White Plains

Some lucky New York State Lottery player is starting the new year almost $20,000 richer. New York Lottery officials announced a winning Take 5 top prize ticket, worth $19,956, was sold Dec. 29 at ShopRite at 29 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains for the midday drawing. The winning numbers for...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Financial whiz sworn in as mayor of Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Marc Nelson was sworn in as mayor of Poughkeepsie on Tuesday evening by Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin. The new mayor’s wife Lisa, stood at his side. Nelson served as the city administrator under former Mayor Rob Rolison and became mayor when Rolison was sworn in as a New York State Senator.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily Voice

Harrison Restaurant Closes After 40 Years In Business

A restaurant in Westchester County has permanently closed after 40 years in business. The last day of business for Momiji Japanese Restaurant, located in Harrison at 261 Halstead Ave., was on Saturday, Dec. 31. The restaurant launched in 1982 and was known for dishes such as sushi, shrimp tempura, tuna,...
HARRISON, NY
Eater

Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter

More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
MANHATTAN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York

New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
NEW YORK STATE
wnynewsnow.com

New York Excelsior Scholarship Application Open

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The application for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the Spring 2023 term is now open. The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. The governor’s office says that students from households with gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for the Spring Excelsior Scholarship award.
NEW YORK STATE
bkreader.com

Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life

Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of January 2nd

Note: The Office for the Aging and OFA Friendship Centers are closed on the following observed January holidays:. Monday, January 16th – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program will receive meals as needed in advance of each holiday. HDM clients also receive shelf-stable meals in advance of predicted inclement winter weather that could disrupt HDM deliveries. For more information about the HDM program, contact OFA at 845-486-2555 or ofa@dutchessny.gov.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

