MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: The Spartan’s best half in a long time
EAST LANSING – Michigan State opened December with a loss, but as the calendar turned to 2023, it hasn’t lost since. The Spartans resumed Big ten play by beating Nebraska, 74-56, at home on Tuesday night.
MLive.com
Michigan State trounces Nebraska for fifth straight win
EAST LANSING – A Michigan State team that’s gotten healthier and healthier keeps looking better and better. The Spartans opened 2023 by trouncing Nebraska, 74-56, at home on Tuesday in its resumption of Big Ten play. The game marked Michigan State’s fifth-straight win and featured perhaps its most...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Keon Coleman to forgo basketball season, focus on football
EAST LANSING – Keon Coleman won’t be playing basketball this season after all. A week after the Michigan State wide receiver began practicing with the Spartans basketball team in preparation for playing in 2023, the program announced on Tuesday that Coleman will instead focus on preparing for spring football.
MLive.com
Nebraska vs. Michigan State basketball prediction & pick: Tue, 1/3
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans are 9-4 to start the year, and after dropping back-to-back games a month ago, they’ve won four straight. They...
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Tate Hallock enters transfer portal
Tate Hallock is looking to continue his football career at a different school. The Michigan State redshirt junior safety entered the transfer portal, a program spokesman confirmed on Monday. He graduated in December. Hallock, 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, has five tackles and a forced fumble in 18 career games over...
MLive.com
Five things to watch as Michigan State resumes Big Ten play this week
EAST LANSING – Michigan State has had plenty of time for rest over the last three weeks. And it’s going to need it. Michigan State resumes Big Ten play on Tuesday with a home game against Nebraska, kicking off a slate of 18 Big Ten games between now and early March. Only twice in that stretch do the Spartans have more than three days off in between contests.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3
Teams are starting to come back from their holiday breaks and get back into the swing of a basketball season. Here are the scores from games around the Jackson area for Tuesday, January 3.
MLive.com
Michigan reserve linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal
With the Michigan football team back in Ann Arbor and clearing out lockers, another player has elected to move on. Freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive, after just one season with the Wolverines. Spurlock will have...
MLive.com
Jim Harbaugh’s bowl losing streak reaches six with Michigan’s loss to TCU
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Michigan wrapped the 2015 season, and kicked off 2016, with a 41-7 New Year’s Day stomping of Florida in the Citrus Bowl. It was an impressive end to Jim Harbaugh’s first season as Michigan’s head coach and left fans giddy about the program’s future.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Nebraska (1/3/2022): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Michigan State returns to Big Ten play to take on one of the hotter teams in the league. Nebraska comes to the Breslin Center after a 16-point win over Iowa. · Watch the Michigan State Spartans on FuboTV (7-day free trial) GAME INFORMATION. Who: Michigan State (9-4, 1-1) vs....
MLive.com
Inside Michigan locker room, players ponder if TCU loss ruins entire season
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Inside the Michigan locker room, the same routine that happens after every non-home game unfolded. Equipment, from towels to pants to shoulder pads and all the other gear these Wolverines wear, was placed in bins and bags. What made Saturday’s scene unique was that it won’t happen again this season.
MLive.com
Conditions on retractable field an issue for Michigan, TCU in Fiesta Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The field at State Farm Stadium, where Michigan lost to TCU in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl, is remarkable. Resting on 13 railroad-like tracks, it can roll on 546 steel wheels to move the 740 feet in and out of the stadium at the push of a button. It allows for, among other things, the natural grass surface to be used in the indoor stadium.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area basketball scoreboard for Jan. 3, 2023
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area basketball games from Tuesday, Jan. 3. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
College basketball picks: Maryland vs. Michigan prediction for Jan 1
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is here and the Big Ten figures to be one of the best leagues in college basketball once again. Sunday will...
How to double your chances of getting into the University of Michigan
There’s an easy trick that can more than double your chances of admission to the University of Michigan. It’s not about long lists of extracurriculars, rigorous classes or an uplifting application essay about triumph over adversity. It’s about geography, residency. Put plainly, if you live in Michigan,...
MLive.com
Reading holds off late Homer rally
HOMER – A 15-point Reading lead shrank to five late in Tuesday’s Big 8 girls basketball game, but the Rangers held on to beat Homer 50-44. The Rangers led 45-30 early in the fourth before a flurry of Trojans baskets but enough free throws and defensive stops by Reading preserved the win.
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
fox2detroit.com
MSU student killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township on holiday break
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family is grieving the loss of a 22-year-old hit and killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland Township. Ben Kable was fatally injured, while the suspect is still being sought in the crash, which happened just before 6 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WNEM
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
