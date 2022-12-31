Home fix-it project creates mixture of pride, gratitude | THE MOM STOP

When it comes to the time of year around New Year’s when I’m off work and Christmas is done, I start to get antsy. I’m one of those people who, when the baking is done, the parties have been held, the presents have all been opened — I could probably use the break to rest.

But I’ve found myself antsier than usual this time of year — I needed a project.

Naturally, I’m someone who likes to keep busy and work with my hands. Maybe it’s because my dad was a contractor and he raised me and my sister to do projects on our own. He taught us to paint walls and use basic tools in elementary school.

On our weekends with him, we got to choose our own “craft” projects, which often meant breaking out the saw and cutting wood to turn into a dollhouse or birdhouse or something else to paint. By the time I was in college, he taught me basic electrical work. By grad school, he taught me how to do some carpentry.

At the time, I didn’t see how I was being shaped by the projects. But I realize now how much I am like him. I always have to be busy, and to be creative. Having a project is like drinking 10 cups of coffee, since it energizes me and helps me feel like I’m leaving something better than I found it.

For many years, after I had gotten married and started having a family, my dad would fly from California to Alabama to visit for a couple weeks over New Year’s. We were often off work and New Year’s Eve was his birthday. It gave us a chance to celebrate his birthday, but we’d also tackle a "honey-do" list of renovation projects on our home while he was there — improving our little house but learning a lot in the process. But those visits stopped in 2019 when he passed away, and then we moved.

I haven’t had a home “project” in a year and a half, since we last renovated our master bathroom. Perhaps the reason is because that project was so expensive and so huge that it took months to complete. And, a career change in 2022 didn’t leave a lot of time to take on anything time-consuming at home.

Since I was off work for two weeks for Christmas break this year, I decided to do something. And when I came home with a van full of lumber, my husband was a little more than skeptical. But over 16 years of marriage, he knows me. He knows that once I get something in my head, there’s little that can stop me. I pulled out our dusty miter saw and the nail gun, and got to work installing board and batten trim work in our foyer.

It took days of backbreaking labor. My muscles resisted, feeling more sore than they’ve been in years. But I also felt accomplished. I felt alive. And strangely, I felt like I was with my dad again.

Each time I made a mistake and had to measure and cut another piece of wood, I could hear him say, “Measure twice, cut once.” When a cut wasn’t quite perfect but close enough, I remembered him telling me that “caulk will cover a multitude of sins.” There’s going to be a lot of caulk needed on this project, that’s for sure.

But after the first day, I stepped into my foyer and looked at the fruits of my labor, and I felt a mixture of pride and gratitude. Pride for being able to do the work, all on my own, but thankful for my dad for giving me the skills to do it. And it was around that point that it clicked for me, while I had been so antsy to do a “project” over New Year's to start with — because that was something we had always done, when he was alive.

Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at momstopcolumn@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Home fix-it project creates mixture of pride, gratitude | THE MOM STOP