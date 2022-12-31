ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Richard Shelby will retire to Tuscaloosa home | INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE

By Steve Flowers
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

Richard Shelby, Alabama's iconic senior United States senator, will walk out of the Senate chambers in Washington, D.C., next week and come home to retirement in Tuscaloosa.

History will reveal Shelby as Alabama’s greatest U.S. senator, especially when it comes to bringing home the bacon to the Heart of Dixie. To say Shelby is the greatest is saying a mouthful, because we have had some great ones.

Shelby will rest along with the likes of John Bankhead, John Sparkman, Lister Hill and Howell Heflin. He has served longer in the Senate than any Alabamian in state history – 36 years. He served eight years in the House of Representatives before beginning his Senate tenure in 1986.

Many of you have perceived, and correctly so, that I admire and appreciate the accomplishments of Shelby as senator. A good many of you will be glad to see me stop writing such glowing things about him. Over the years many of you have accused me of actually being his press secretary.

More: Senate package includes $100 million to replace Woolsey Finnell Bridge in Tuscaloosa

My favorite restaurant is the historic Bright Star in Bessemer. A good many Tuscaloosans, especially older ones, Shelby’s contemporaries and friends and neighbors drive up to eat at the Bright Star. Invariably, they will ask me to come over to their table to visit. They always say, “You sure do like Richard Shelby.”

Many of them are familiar with the reality that we are also friends. We have, indeed, been political friends and confidantes for close to four decades. This does not take away from the reality that in my humble opinion, he is Alabama’s greatest senator. The facts speak for themselves.

In Washington, Shelby is considered royalty with omnipotent power. He is treated like a king.

Shelby has served in the Senate alongside eight different presidents. He has been more powerful than the last three. He has controlled the federal purse strings. Therefore, national political pundits know the political golden rule, "Those who have the gold make the rules."

Presidents, congressional leaders, and especially powerful lobbyists, treat Shelby with deference akin to royalty. When he enters a room, people stare and stand up. This is especially true when he enters any famous Washington restaurant. The maître de has assigned him the best table. When he enters the fine dining establishment, every head turns to see which million-dollar-a-year lobbyist has been bestowed the honor of dining and visiting with the king, Shelby. Other lobbyists will reserve a table next to him to simply be able to say they sat next to him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkK9L_0jzUXpHh00

However, when Shelby comes home to Tuscaloosa next month to the home he and his wife Annette have shared in the Druid City for over 50 years, his peers and neighbors will just call him Dick Shelby.

“A setting sun sets off very little heat,” and a “prophet is not recognized in his own country,” “Familiarity breeds contempt,” and “Alabama is just a big front porch,” all of these admonitions will ring true for ole Shelby. However, I do not think he will mind. Even though he has lived his life as a public person – eight years in the Alabama Senate, eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives and 36 years in the U.S. Senate – he is a private person and really enjoys his time with Annette. He will very much enjoy his anonymity.

This coming home to rest in obscurity has played out throughout the years with our Washington giants. Old-timers in Jackson County say that Bob Jones, the legendary and powerful Tennessee Valley congressman, in his retirement would go into a restaurant to eat in Scottsboro by himself and nobody would hardly know him.

I was friends with former senator Heflin, who we all called “Judge.”

After 18 years in the Senate, Judge came home to the Quad Cities. He would ask me to come up to visit with him and talk politics, which I gladly did. We would go to breakfast or early lunch at a downtown restaurant, which doubled as a coffee club gathering place in Tuscumbia. We would walk in, and they would nod, and he would speak, but they would not make a fuss over the man who was once a powerful, U.S. senator. In fact, I am not sure some of them even knew who he was.

Tuscaloosa is a bigger place than Scottsboro or Tuscumbia, so Shelby will be private.

In the meantime, Alabamians will soon begin to realize what immense power Shelby had in Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jd7q_0jzUXpHh00

Steve Flowers served 16 years in the Alabama Legislature. Readers can email him at steve@steveflowers.us.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Richard Shelby will retire to Tuscaloosa home | INSIDE THE STATEHOUSE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Miss Alabama 2000 winner dies at 43

The winner of the Miss Alabama pageant in 2000, Jana Sanderson McEachern, has died at the age of 43. Ms Sanderson was a Samford University student, graduating with a communications degree after winning the contest, AL.com reported. In the 2001 Miss America contest, she finished in the top 10. The Crestwood Funeral Home didn’t include a cause of death in Ms Sanderson’s obituary, which said she passed away at her home in Gadsen.But J&D Farms, a wedding and event venue co-created by Ms Sanderson, wrote on Facebook that “she bravely took on cancer with grace and dignity that...
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
D_FoodVendor

3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred

Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer welcomed reelected and newly elected senators Tuesday afternoon to a new session of Congress, highlighting the bipartisan success of the previous two years and outlining his optimism for a continued approach. “There’s no reason why the success of the last two years needs to end today,” Schumer, […] The post U.S. Senate opens a new session with a record set by McConnell appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
GEORGIA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy