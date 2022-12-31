Humane Society of West Alabama:

Willow is a precious kitten with an amazing moustache who's looking for her forever home.

She's super-playful, like most kittens, but she has an independent streak, too. That means she'd make a great cat for just about anybody, but she'd prefer a home without small children who might not be savvy on proper cat holding techniques.

If you're interested in Willow or any other animals at the Humane Society of West Alabama, please email humaneswa@yahoo.com or leave a message at 205-554-0011.

LOOKING FOR A PET? Visit Tuscaloosa-area adoption agencies at www.petfinder.com . Animals are available for adoption at:

• Metro Animal Shelter, 205-752-9101, www.metroanimalshelter.org .

• Humane Society of West Alabama, 205-554-0011, www.humanesocietyofwa.org .

• Alabama SPCA, 205-440-3647, www.alabamaspca.org .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: PET OF THE WEEK: Jan. 1, 2023 | Willow