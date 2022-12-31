Read full article on original website
jkpesch
3d ago
Why are they blaming the increased gas tax on Snyder? Whitmer made sure to override the SCOTUS when it came to abortion, so I'm sure she could have done the same in this case?
russ baker
3d ago
She will get her .45 cpg. If you don't like it to bad. The cost of living will go up more and the poor will be back where they started. Great management.
Linda Brady
3d ago
min wage goes up and so does the gas tax, tell me they want us poor and dependent on the government without actually saying it outloud. 😑
