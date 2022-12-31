Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Pontiac city council considers adult-use marijuana ordinance
The long-discussed recreational marijuana resolution is on Pontiac City Council’s agenda for tonight’s meeting. The second reading of the adult-use ordinance was postponed until this year, at the council’s Dec. 20 meeting. The board will meet in a closed session to discuss a legal opinion on the proposed regulation before voting on the second reading.
Gretchen Valade, ex-Carhartt leader and Detroit arts philanthropist, dies at 97
Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the chairman emeritus of Carhartt and a huge supporter of the arts community in metro Detroit, passed away on Dec. 30. She was 97 years old.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
skillman.org
Staff changes at Skillman
“Life is very short and what we have to do must be done in the now.”. “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”. “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.”. — Andy Warhol.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Jan. 1 and beyond
• Winter Toddler Time is 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25, Stage Nature Center, 6685 Coolidge Hwy., weekly gathering of parents/caring adults and children. Each themed session includes indoor activities for toddlers with games, crafts, books and music. Tea for parents and hot chocolate for the toddlers. Self-guided hike on the trails. Children must be pre-registered. Only one adult per registered child allowed, $4/child. stagenaturecenter.org, 248-688-9703.
The Oakland Press
2022: Pontiac’s fresh start
“Housekeeping” is probably the single word which describes Pontiac officials’ efforts in 2022. But the day-to-day reality of demands, needs, plans, expectations and hopes is closer to a movie title: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Mayor Tim Greimel and city council members, all in their first terms...
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
Woman worked for DPS for 41 years before launching Source Booksellers in Detroit
Janet Webster Jones, 83, said she has always been around books — even from a young age. The path that led her to owning Source Booksellers in Detroit started in her work as a teacher.
Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
A list of where and when homicides occurred in Washtenaw County in 2022
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Washtenaw County saw three fewer homicides in 2022 compared to 2021, death records show. The Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s Office performed autopsy on 11 individuals in 2022 whose deaths were ruled as homicides, according to a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by MLive/The Ann Arbor News.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit’s nearly 70-year streak of Black representation in Congress is about to end
Shri Thanedar is set to begin his new job this week once he’s sworn in as the Congressman for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The Detroit Democrat officially won the position in...
The Oakland Press
Dearborn welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first Dearborn baby of the new year arrived at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, formerly Beaumont Hospital. Sawyer Faye Grubke, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches, was born to Adriana and Isaac Grubke of Newport. Her middle name is...
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit artist Judy Bowman makes solo exhibition debut at MOCAD at age 70
On this Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Today we hear from a Detroit artist whose first solo show is currently on exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. Listen...
The Oakland Press
Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022
As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
michiganchronicle.com
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Says $1.5M Paid Up
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick recently asked a judge to end his supervised release and says that his $1.5 million restitution debt is already paid, WXYZ reports. His lawyer claimed that he received a new sentence under clemency that included time served and three years of supervised release. He is prohibited from leaving Georgia, where he currently resides with his new wife, and he was responsible for the restitution, according to the news report.
Pet adoption fees being waived for select animals at Humane Society of Huron Valley
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Animals that have been waiting for their forever families for a long time in Washtenaw County are getting an extra boost to help get them adopted. The Humane Society of Huron Valley announced Thursday, Dec. 29, it will be waiving adoption fees on select animals that have been in the shelter for longer than normal.
Detroit’s underground dance venue The Salon calls it quits, and other local music news
Also: Why you need to hear avant-garde jazz supergroup Black Hand Side
