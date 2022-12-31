ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Pontiac city council considers adult-use marijuana ordinance

The long-discussed recreational marijuana resolution is on Pontiac City Council’s agenda for tonight’s meeting. The second reading of the adult-use ordinance was postponed until this year, at the council’s Dec. 20 meeting. The board will meet in a closed session to discuss a legal opinion on the proposed regulation before voting on the second reading.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year

The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
skillman.org

Staff changes at Skillman

“Life is very short and what we have to do must be done in the now.”. “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”. “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.”. — Andy Warhol.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Jan. 1 and beyond

• Winter Toddler Time is 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 4, 11, 18 and 25, Stage Nature Center, 6685 Coolidge Hwy., weekly gathering of parents/caring adults and children. Each themed session includes indoor activities for toddlers with games, crafts, books and music. Tea for parents and hot chocolate for the toddlers. Self-guided hike on the trails. Children must be pre-registered. Only one adult per registered child allowed, $4/child. stagenaturecenter.org, 248-688-9703.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

2022: Pontiac’s fresh start

“Housekeeping” is probably the single word which describes Pontiac officials’ efforts in 2022. But the day-to-day reality of demands, needs, plans, expectations and hopes is closer to a movie title: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Mayor Tim Greimel and city council members, all in their first terms...
PONTIAC, MI
HometownLife.com

Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township

A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Historic farmstead near Ann Arbor could be flipped to new owner with protections in place

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For sale: historic farmstead with roots in Washtenaw County’s agrarian (and German-speaking) past. Those interested in demolition need not apply. That’s not exactly the kind of ad Scio Township is preparing to issue for a five-acre property it owns West Liberty Road, some five miles outside Ann Arbor, but it might come pretty close.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Dearborn welcomes 1st baby of new year

The first Dearborn baby of the new year arrived at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, formerly Beaumont Hospital. Sawyer Faye Grubke, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches, was born to Adriana and Isaac Grubke of Newport. Her middle name is...
DEARBORN, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022

As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Says $1.5M Paid Up

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick recently asked a judge to end his supervised release and says that his $1.5 million restitution debt is already paid, WXYZ reports. His lawyer claimed that he received a new sentence under clemency that included time served and three years of supervised release. He is prohibited from leaving Georgia, where he currently resides with his new wife, and he was responsible for the restitution, according to the news report.
DETROIT, MI

