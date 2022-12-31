Read full article on original website
Behind-The-Scenes News On Lacey Evans Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
The final episode of "WWE SmackDown" for 2022 was a very noteworthy one, but it did not feature Lacey Evans, despite the fact that WWE has recently been running vignettes for her impending return. However, she was originally planned to be involved in the show, as according to Fightful Select there was going to be another vignette on the show as of Friday evening.
Matt Hardy Names WWE Star As Wrestler Of The Year
A number of WWE Superstars have had an impressive 2022, producing outstanding work in terms of match quality and promos, but for AEW's Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns is the wrestler of the year. "I know he hasn't wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and...
Kenny Omega Reveals Why Joining WWE Never Appealed To Him
With over 20 years of in-ring experience under his belt, Kenny Omega is carving a legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers to compete almost entirely outside of WWE. While he did have a brief stint in Deep South Wrestling, a former WWE developmental company, the "Best Bout Machine" has used his time in DDT, NJPW, and most recently AEW to build a resume for himself unlike any other professional wrestler in the world today.
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
Former WWE Star Discusses Relationship With Triple H
Erick Rowan has not been among the former WWE wrestlers who returned to the company following Vince McMahon's retirement, but he retains a professional respect for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the company's Chief Content Officer. While speaking on the "Ten Count" podcast, Rowan –- who was released by WWE in...
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown
The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match
Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
Sasha Banks Bringing Former Tag Team Partner To Japan?
The wrestling world is eagerly awaiting Wrestle Kingdom 17 for a number of reasons, the least of which is Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) making her long-awaited return in some capacity. However, the former "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion might not be alone on her overseas trip, as PWInsider reports that her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, best known as Naomi in WWE, is also slated to be in Japan.
The Secret Signals In Wrestling Explained
As a closed-off world bordering on a secret society, particularly in decades past, pro wrestling has a language of its own. In terms of spoken and written language, this manifests in all of the insider terms that you had to familiarize yourself with when you started following wrestling news online: "Shoot," "work," "kayfabe," "blade"/"gig," "babyface," "broadway," and so on. Naturally, this also extends non-verbal communication: How to signal that a wrestler is injured (or, conversely, not injured in the event of concern for a possible injury), how to call variations on certain spots when speaking "the language of wrestling," giving someone a heads up, and so on.
Sting Comments On Being Chosen For Japanese Legend's Retirement Match
When Sting and The Great Muta feuded in WCW in 1989, it was as if they were made for each other: two hyper-athletic, face-painted heavyweights who looked like superheroes flying through the air as they did battle. Despite only being in the same ring sparingly ever since Muta's departure from WCW in 1990, they've been linked ever since.
Saraya Shares Thoughts On Sasha Banks
There may be no hotter topic in professional wrestling right now than the status of Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado. According to some insiders, Varnado is now a free agent, though that has yet to be officially confirmed. The former WWE world champion has been heavily rumored to make an appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week, and many fans believe she could be AEW star Saraya's mystery partner teased for next week's Los Angeles episode of "AEW Dynamite." Speaking to the British tabloid "Metro," Saraya lavished some praise on Varnado and her career decisions, adding some more fuel to the speculative fire about a prospective partnership between the two women.
Backstage News On Pitch For Major Change To Bobby Lashley's Character
Might MVP be putting The Hurt Business back together? The popular stable — comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, under the tutelage of MVP — disbanded back in January of 2022; Alexander and Benjamin would continue on as a team under the name for a few more months. However, there are indications that a reunion is in the works.
KiLynn King Explains What Happened With Her Time In AEW
KiLynn King has only been wrestling professionally for a handful of years, but it wasn't until May 2020 that she landed in a bigger promotion, making her AEW debut against Penelope Ford in a losing effort on an episode of "Dark." Fast forward to the present, and she is nowhere to be found within AEW. Her last match with them came on the August 24 episode of "Dynamite," where she decisively lost to Britt Baker. A week prior, she lost to Toni Storm in a similarly dominant showing. In between those two television defeats, she picked up a couple of quick wins on "Dark." Nevertheless, a change was needed.
Will Ospreay Comments On Which WWE Superstar He'd Like To See Walk Through The Forbidden Door
Will Ospreay is currently gearing up for a major Forbidden Door match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week when he defends his IWGP United States Championship against Kenny Omega, but the show will also feature a WWE Superstar as Karl Anderson is set to compete. While Ospreay admitted to "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda" that, "I never know how far the door is open," he did speak about a possible match against Seth Rollins.
Max Caster Explains The Origins And Impact Of Scissoring In AEW
Everyone's talking about The Acclaimed, as the popular AEW tag team has taken the wrestling world by storm with their performances both in the ring and on the mic. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will often happily scissor with each other and mentor Billy Gunn, and Caster revealed to "The AJ Awesome Show" that he thinks "it's great," that people are now getting told off for copying the act at times.
