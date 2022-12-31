Effective: 2023-01-04 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-05 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Lucia Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties, including the Alisal burn scar in southern Santa Barbara County. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and urban areas. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers and washes may be a threat to some homeless communities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An atmospheric river pushing through the region Wednesday evening into Thursday morning will support periods of heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour, prompting concern for flooding and flash flooding across the region. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches will be common with 4-8 inches expected in the mountains, highest across the Santa Lucia mountains and Santa Ynez mountains east into south facing interior Santa Barbara mountains. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO