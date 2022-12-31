Read full article on original website
Poem for Cleveland workshops strive to inspire Clevelanders with anthology release
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As poets prepared to brainstorm, Ray McNiece, the poet laureate of Cleveland Heights, wrote the words “Daybreak in Cleveland” in the center of a big notepad. He was joined by seven writers of various generations in a room at Cleveland Public Library’s Martin Luther...
Cleveland Museum of Natural History lowers admission prices as renovations continue
CLEVELAND, Ohio—The Cleveland Museum of Natural History has reduced ticket prices for all guests, lowering adult admission from $15 to $10 and youth, student and senior admission from $12 to $7. Children ages 2 and under are free. All visitors, including members, must reserve their tickets before they arrive...
7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most
Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
Looking back at 2022 with Rocking the RV Life podcast hosts Jeff, Patti Kinzbach
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Kinzbachs look back on a year of travel in their RV on this week’s episode of the “Rocking the RV Life” podcast. Their lookback at 2022 includes a breakdown of costs for campsites and traveling and how they dealt with very high fuel prices (a real challenge). They discuss their favorite destinations and cool restaurants, miles covered, their best hike and all the National Parks they visited. From a financial standpoint, they explain how they keep campsite and RV park expenditures low.
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
21 Cleveland Slang Terms You Should Know
Memorize these terms so you can sound like a native.
ideastream.org
The best books to read in 2023, according to Northeast Ohio literary experts
Have you made your New Year's resolution yet? You may have decide to walk more, or spend more time outside, or cut down on those sweets, or screen time. Each year, the "Sound of Ideas" team resolves to read more. This hour, we've invited some local literary experts and bibliophiles...
5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland
From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation. A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.
A pink tree; Hai Karate aftershave; Oysters for Christmas – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Last week, I wrote a column of memories from the Christmases of my youth. Lots of nostalgia. I asked readers for some of their memories. The response was overwhelming. Lots of good stuff was left out, and I apologize for that. Well, here we go:. COMING...
clevelandmagazine.com
Dining Guide: Chagrin Falls' 22 Best Restaurants
From Italian and sushi to cocktail lounges and popcorn, this postcard worthy town has it all. By Allison Jack. Why we love it: Open in 2020, this bright, modern American restaurant sports an idyllic view of the babbling Chagrin Falls waterfall and focuses on simply grilled fresh fish and quality steak with locally sourced ingredients. Try this: All the Cleveland Instagrammers rave about the Heavenly Biscuits appetizer ($8), baked from scratch and topped with honey butter. 17 River St., 440-893-0797, 17rivergrille.com.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Start the new year off right with some fun Medina County Parks programs
MEDINA, Ohio -- It’s time to plan some fun, healthy and informative activities for the month of January, and the Medina County Park District is offering both indoor and outdoor programs for all ages. The list that follows features local wildlife. Checkin’ Out Chickadees: 2 to 3 p.m. Jan....
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream to open second Cuyahoga County location in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Bruster’s Real Ice Cream store is planned for the southwest corner of Pearl Road and Ellsworth Drive, about 1,200 feet south of Drake Road. It would be the second Bruster’s in Cuyahoga County and the fifth in Ohio. A Bruster’s opened in 2021 in North Olmsted, and there are Bruster’s in Calcutta, Canton and Girard.
Medina thrift store reopens post-holiday with fresh new look
MEDINA, Ohio -- Life’s Treasures, the Medina thrift store that supports Hospice of Medina County, closed its doors Dec. 23 through Jan. 3 to allow its four managers to reset and reorganize the store after wrapping up its wildly successful Christmas Treasures Shop season. Due to the nature of...
Those MetroHealth bonuses are so alarming that some want to abolish the bonus system altogether: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros approved $2.26 million in supplemental bonuses for his executive team last year. Boutros took in the most at $457,664. We’re talking about the huge amounts -- and whether there’s protection for the executives under a new CEO -- on Today in Ohio.
gotodestinations.com
Pizza Paradise: The Top Pizza Spots in Cleveland, Ohio – (With Cheesy Photos)
Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Cleveland? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings (milk and honey!), we’ve got you covered.
Summit County Historical Society accepting submissions for ‘Winter Wonder in Summit County’ photo wall
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Historical Society is seeking photo submissions for its “Winter Wonder in Summit County” photo wall, which will be displayed at the Summit County Courthouse in downtown Akron. Photographs will be accepted through Jan. 20. To be considered for the wall, photos...
As we begin 2023, let’s imagine, with John Lennon, all the people living life in peace
As we reflect back on 2022 and begin 2023, let’s not dwell on the negativity. Our world seems to be filled with hatred and animosity, but love is around us. We need to look inward: What can we do to be the needed change?. This is an excerpt from...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
