Axios

7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Looking back at 2022 with Rocking the RV Life podcast hosts Jeff, Patti Kinzbach

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Kinzbachs look back on a year of travel in their RV on this week’s episode of the “Rocking the RV Life” podcast. Their lookback at 2022 includes a breakdown of costs for campsites and traveling and how they dealt with very high fuel prices (a real challenge). They discuss their favorite destinations and cool restaurants, miles covered, their best hike and all the National Parks they visited. From a financial standpoint, they explain how they keep campsite and RV park expenditures low.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland

From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation. A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Dining Guide: Chagrin Falls' 22 Best Restaurants

From Italian and sushi to cocktail lounges and popcorn, this postcard worthy town has it all. By Allison Jack. Why we love it: Open in 2020, this bright, modern American restaurant sports an idyllic view of the babbling Chagrin Falls waterfall and focuses on simply grilled fresh fish and quality steak with locally sourced ingredients. Try this: All the Cleveland Instagrammers rave about the Heavenly Biscuits appetizer ($8), baked from scratch and topped with honey butter. 17 River St., 440-893-0797, 17rivergrille.com.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
