Gadsden firefighters recognized for mutual aid response, rescue in fiery crash

Three Gadsden firefighters were recognized by Gadsden's City Council, after they were nominated for Firefighter of the Year honors by a fellow Gadsden firefighter and by Glencoe Fire Chief Richard Johnson.

Drew Langley, Logan Sexton and Noah Johnson were recognized at a recent council meeting.

On Oct. 19, Gadsden firefighters responded to assist the Glencoe Fire Department in response to a wreck on U.S. Highway 278 near the Glencoe-Gadsden city limits. Mutual aid agreements between area fire departments find neighboring departments regularly assisting one another on calls.

The three Gadsden firefighters put themselves at risk pulling a man from the burning wreckage of his vehicle — actions that led to their nomination.

Glencoe's chief was first on the scene of that fiery crash, at about 7:15 a.m., Gadsden Fire Chief Wil Reed said. Responders quickly determined the driver — still inside the vehicle — was unconscious.

The three firefighters quickly moved in and dragged the driver from the vehicle to safety, just as the flames were beginning to impinge on the passenger compartment, Reed said.

Firefighters had to use chainsaws to clear a path to get the driver out of the area, he said. The driver had "fairly minor" injuries, the chief explained, and was taken to a local hospital.

Had it taken a minute or two more to get him out of the vehicle, Reed said, the outcome might have been very different.