Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report

Lady Vols basketball opened SEC play with a win on the road, now it'll look to win its first SEC game at home.

(9-6, 1-0 SEC) hosts Alabama (12-2, 1-0) on Sunday (noon ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols won 77-67 at Florida on opening night of conference play and Alabama beat Georgia 56-53. The New Year's Day matchup is an important one for Tennessee with No. 8 UConn and No. 9 LSU looming at the end of the month.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's matchup:

A WIN TO START SEC PLAY:Rickea Jackson's 28 points leads Lady Vols basketball to 1-0 start in SEC play

WHAT WE LEARNED:Lady Vols basketball survived nonconference gauntlet – here's what we learned from start of season

HORSTON AND HER DAD:To understand Jordan Horston the Lady Vols basketball star, start with dad

Alabama has yet to notch a convincing win over a good team

The Crimson Tide didn't have a strong nonconference schedule to start with and they came out of it with losses to South Florida and No. 11 Utah at the beginning of the season.

Alabama's scoring has fluctuated a lot throughout nonconference play. It scored only 59 points against USF, but was able to put up 86 in the Utah loss. The Crimson Tide only beat Chattanooga 61-52, and didn't even score 60 points against Southern Mississippi and Southeastern Louisiana. But they have scored more than 80 and 90 points against weaker competition.

Alabama only beat Georgia by three Thursday. With the way Tennessee's defense played against Florida, it might hold Alabama to fewer than 50 points.

Alabama offense relies on 3-point shooting

Alabama relies heavily on hitting from deep – 41% of its scoring is from 3-pointers.

Leading scorer Brittany Davis has made a team-high 38 3-pointers this season, shooting at a 36.9% clip. Aaliyah Nye has shot 47.9% on her 34 3-pointers and Hannah Barber leads the team with a 52.7% shooting percentage on her 29 3-pointers.

But that's the bulk of Nye and Barber's scoring and they are the top scorers after Davis. Nye has only scored 12 points that weren't off 3-pointers and Barber has scored 28 points from shorter range. Davis is the most balanced scorer, tallying 127 points from inside the arc. But she's the only player who averages double figures at 17.2 points per game.

If Tennessee locks up the perimeter like it has in recent games, Alabama will fall behind quickly.

Lady Vols can capitalize on rebounding, turnovers

Tennessee dominated the boards against Florida. It should do the same to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide only averages 37.1 rebounds and Davis leads the pack with seven rebounds per game. No one else averages more than five. Alabama's opponents average 11.1 offensive rebounds, which is an area Tennessee should capitalize on. The Lady Vols grabbed 14 offensive rebounds against Florida for 16 second-chance points.

Alabama has a turnover problem. It only averages 15.4, but Alabama has had more than 20 turnovers in three of its last five games – including Thursday's win over Georgia, when it had 21.

Tennessee had 23 turnovers against Florida – but in the six games before Thursday, the Lady Vols were averaging 10.3 turnovers. If Tennessee can play clean Sunday, it'll be a much easier win than Florida.

Score prediction

Tennessee 78, Alabama 59: I wouldn't be surprised to see Tennessee win by an even bigger margin at home with the confidence from Thursday's win. As long as the Lady Vols pressure Alabama on the perimeter for four quarters and limit turnovers, they won't have a problem starting 2023 off with a win.