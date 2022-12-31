Inside the two plays that showed who Joe Milton can be for Tennessee football

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Hendon Hooker settled amid the hysteria of the Tennessee football locker room at Hard Rock Stadium.

The injured Vols quarterback didn’t have an assigned locker. He chose a natural spot, plopping down directly across from Joe Milton as his mind darted to the Knoxville airport months prior when Milton came to pick up Hooker. They drove straight to the indoor practice facility and started throwing together.

“To see it all come to fruition, it is just a beautiful thing,” Hooker said.

Capture the thrills of Tennessee football's epic 2022 season with our special new book. Here’s how to order today!

Friday was indeed a thing of beauty for Milton, who starred in the shiniest moment of his college career as No. 6 Tennessee smacked No. 7 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl. He played pristine football, throwing three touchdowns and for more than 250 yards on 19-for-28 passing — and he was at his very best on a pair of critical fourth-quarter plays that showed exactly who he is capable of being for Tennessee.

“I feel like this is a step to a new direction for me, understanding who I am as a person and understanding what I want to accomplish and what Tennessee needs to accomplish,” Milton said.

TOPPMEYER: Overthrow Joe no mo', Joe Milton and Tennessee football roll in Orange Bowl

ADAMS: Joe Milton sticks it out with Tennessee football, then sticks it to Clemson

ADAMS: How far Tennessee football has come: Vols are beating championship programs

How Joe Milton drove a third-down pass to Ramel Keyton

Joey Halzle admits it was a pipe dream. The Tennessee quarterbacks coach said the Vols hoped to draw Clemson offsides with a hard-count from Milton. It failed and the Vols (11-2) checked their call. Clemson (11-3) countered. The result worked.

It was third-and-9 at the Tennessee 41 with less than nine minutes to play in a 21-14 game. Milton dropped back with a pair of receivers on either side. He glanced left, but wanted Ramel Keyton, the inside receiver to the right.

“I just chose matchups,” Milton said. “I trust all my receivers but that third-and-9, I felt like Ramel was the best option.”

Keyton beat Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. off the line, picking on outside leverage and running a dig route. Tigers safety Jalyn Phillips dropped into the middle of the field, leaving a narrow throwing path for Milton. He drove the ball into it, connecting with Keyton for 13 yards and a first down.

The result was brilliant. What Halzle saw was better. He saw that the coaches could make a call and trust Milton to perfectly execute it. It is a quality the staff has adored with Hooker. Halzle saw it in Milton, as he ran with what the coaches wanted and played with pace and anticipation — making it right and good.

“He didn’t execute too quickly, saying I am done with this guy and onto the next one,” Halzle said. “He knew what he was getting. He saw the look. He let it clear itself out and let the ball go.”

Joe Milton saved his best for last against Clemson

Tennessee observed something in Clemson’s defense in the first half. The Tigers were sitting at the breaking points on UT’s routes, playing the Vols inside-out.

Milton said the coaches wanted to go deeper in the passing game. The timing was right after Milton’s third-down dart to Keyton. The Vols had a run play called, then shifted into a pass play.

Keyton lined up alone on the right. Milton scanned left before coming back right, where Keyton torched Pride with a stutter step on the break point. Milton hung in the pocket and lofted a majestic pass.

“For me, just letting it go like that and knowing he was going to catch it, it is a great feeling,” Milton said.

Keyton eased under it, caught it at the 5-yard line and walked into the end zone. Tennessee took a 28-14 with the 46-yard touchdown, smashing Clemson's final hopes of rallying.

“When the ball was in the air, I was just like focus and don’t drop it,” Keyton said. “I knew we needed that one.”

It was Milton’s third touchdown pass, a beautiful ball in Halzle’s eyes that paired with a pair of hard-thrown touchdowns. All three were tantalizing in their own way, as Milton long has been and put on full display in loud fashion Friday.

Milton leaned back in his locker with his teammates yelling for him later, his uniform gone and his abilities certain. He had the game ball placed behind his left shoulder. He has plans to put it in a trophy case — and it might not be the last if he keeps doing what he did Wednesday.

“It still does not feel real yet,” Milton said. “It is my first ring in my life. Later tonight, I will probably cry.”

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Inside the two plays that showed who Joe Milton can be for Tennessee football