Year in Review: The highlight reel of Petoskey news in 2022

PETOSKEY — Writing the Year in Review column for 2022 feels a bit loaded. It's almost easier to say what didn't happen than what did.

Last year was no exception, as the greater Petoskey area faced a deadly tornado, an embattled health department leader depart and a midterm election that heralded a sea change in Michigan.

Here's what we deemed the most impactful topics of 2022:

1. The Gaylord tornado

On May 20, an EF-3 tornado struck the heart of Gaylord’s business district.

It was the first tornado to touch down in Gaylord since at least 1950, and it left historic destruction in its wake. Two people were killed, more than 40 were injured and many homes and businesses were destroyed.

The storm exacerbated issues already present in the community, such as a lack of affordable housing. There are still marks on the M-32 business corridor to show the storm’s path, with some vacant lots where businesses once stood.

But, the storm also showed how a community pulls together after a disaster. Neighbors helped neighbors clear their yards. Shelters opened their doors to those displaced. Meals, clothing and comfort were offered to those who needed it. In one of Gaylord's darkest moments, the community stepped up in a big way.

Lisa Peacock’s resignation

When Lisa Peacock announced her resignation as health officer for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan on Feb. 22, she had already battled months of public vitriol related to a school masking mandate she had implemented just prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.

In the wake of that order, some students in the health department’s four-county region staged walkouts, parents filled a September meeting at the Charlevoix Public Library to capacity and spoke for several hours, and some members of the health department’s board of health attempted, and failed, to remove Peacock from her position on several occasions.

In her resignation letter, Peacock cited a "hostile work environment” among her reasons for stepping down. She later reached a $249,000 settlement agreement with the board of health.

Daniel Thorell was named the interim health officer, and was officially named the permanent health officer this past month.

Michigan Midterm Elections

The morning after the November midterm election, Democratic Michiganders awoke to discover they'd kept the governorship, secretary of state and attorney general offices — in addition to passing all three statewide proposals and flipping the state House and Senate for the first time since the '80s.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, voters approved an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution. Proposal 3 establishes a "fundamental right to reproductive freedom" which includes — but is not limited to — the right to seek abortion. It also protects a right to contraception and infertility care.

Michigan voters also adopted Proposal 2, a wide-ranging constitutional amendment to establish early voting, preempt efforts to enact more stringent voter ID rules and expand access to absentee voting.

Perhaps the most bipartisan support came for Proposal 1, a ballot proposal that modifies term limits for state legislators and requires them, the governor and others holding top elected offices in the state to disclose information about their finances that could reveal potential conflicts of interest.

Go Timberwolves!

North Central Michigan College is ready to play some ball.

After rolling out three club teams a few years ago, the community college based in Petoskey has stepped up its game in the last year.

They joined the Michigan Community College Athletic Association, and now boast six teams: men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and esports.

This past fall marked the first seasons for volleyball and basketball competition at the school. They also dedicated its indoor athletic space, Petoskey Plastics Arena, on Nov. 18 with a ribbon-cutting held during its inaugural home basketball games.

Walk the Skybridge

Boyne Mountain’s Skybridge, the the world’s longest timber-towered bridge, opened on Oct. 15 at the resort in Boyne Falls.

At more than 1,200 feet long and suspended 118 feet above the ground, the bridge was built using a series of platforms, including a 36-foot glass platform so pedestrians can see below them.

Boyne Mountain officials expect the bridge to be a big tourist draw for the area.

