Will Ohio State's prolific offense carry it again as Big Ten play resumes at Northwestern?

By Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
There was confidence in a system that has annually produced. There was belief that, in time, a mostly rebuilt roster would figure a few things out. As Ohio State assembled its roster during the summer months and started planning for the 2022-23 season, it was hoped that the Buckeyes would be able to grow into a capable offensive unit high on long-term upside.

What has transpired through the first 12 games of the season has surprised even the Buckeyes themselves. A team with the 15th lowest roster continuity in terms of minutes played will enter the Big Ten portion of its schedule with the third most efficient offense nationally according to KenPom.com.

That wasn’t exactly what coach Chris Holtmann thought would be the case as he was trying to assimilate five freshmen, a redshirt freshman and three transfers alongside only three players to have ever suited up for the Buckeyes prior to the season’s start.

“I’m interested to see if those numbers continue,” Holtmann said. “That (productivity) has been a little surprising for us as coaches in some ways. We felt like given the offensive productivity we lost, it was natural to assume that (we’d dip offensively).”

Instead, the Buckeyes are on pace for their most efficient offensive team since the 2020-21 season, when they averaged 120.7 points per 100 possessions. This year’s team will go to Northwestern on Sunday averaging 117.8 points per 100 possessions, a number that trailed only Arizona and Missouri as of Friday afternoon.

It’s an offense led by Brice Sensabaugh, leading the Buckeyes in scoring at 15.8 points per game and winner of the past two Big Ten freshman of the week honors, but he’s had plenty of help. Four players are averaging in double figures (including fellow freshman Bruce Thornton) on a team that is 34th nationally in two-point field goal percentage (55.5%), 45th in 3-point shooting (37.3%) and 19th in effective field-goal percentage (55.7%).

The emphasis on two-point percentage is something Holtmann said he took from his time in the Big East, alluding to going against Villanova’s Jay Wright and his belief in playing well off of two feet (using jump stops and similar moves to finish under control around the basket).

The current two-point percentage would be the program’s best since at least the 1996-97 season.

“That metric is really important,” Holtmann said. “I think our ability to play the right way has been really important, and to figure that out early has been important for this group. Now we have to continue to grow that as our team grows.”

Ohio State has had a top-15 offense in each of the past four seasons and has been in the top 25 in all but Holtmann’s second season. Those offenses were overseen by Ryan Pedon, now head coach at Illinois State, and this year is the first with associate head coach Jake Diebler at the helm.

When he was looking to transfer from West Virginia for his final season of college basketball, guard Sean McNeil said his conversations with Diebler helped him overcome what he described as the red flag of entering a situation with so many new faces.

“You question how these guys are going to jell, what’s the team chemistry going to be like,” McNeil said. “Give credit to two things. One, we’ve got great players here. They’re able to score and do multitudes of things. Also, we have coaches that draw up plays and put players in positions to do what they do well.

“Seeing the past numbers and what they’re able to do with players and their offensive schemes, it seemed like the right fit for me to be here.”

There’s still a pressing desire for better overall balance. After finishing among the top 25 defenses in each of Holtmann’s first three seasons, Ohio State was 82nd in adjusted defensive efficiency in 2020-21, bottomed out at No. 111 last season and is 78th this season under first-year assistant Jack Owens.

The shift toward an offense-driven team has reflected some change in thought for Holtmann.

“I’ve realized how important elite offensive efficiency is,” he said. “I think you have a real ceiling if you don’t have that, but I’m as driven as ever to be able to get a little more balance within our team.”

Northwestern will test the adage that elite defense beats elite offenses. The Wildcats are No. 9 in adjusted defensive efficiency, holding teams to 88.3 points per 100 possessions, and have kept all but one of their first 12 teams to fewer than 70 points while opening with a 10-2 record.

It’s not a challenge without precedent this season for the Buckeyes, however. Rutgers, which Ohio State defeated on a controversial, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Tanner Holden in the Big Ten opener for both teams, is third nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Ohio State finished that game with its fourth-lowest offensive efficiency mark and scored a season-low 67 points.

“Our offense in general has really come along,” Holtmann said after beating Alabama A&M 90-59 on Dec. 29 to close non-conference play. “It was clunky today in the first half but it’s really, really been effective and the numbers back that up. It’s been an elite offensive team.”

Now, will it continue?

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

