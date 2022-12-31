ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's just the way he is.' Marvin Harrison Jr. works with JUGS machine at Ohio State hotel

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s love of the JUGS machine didn't stop when he traded the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for an Atlanta hotel.

Ahead of Ohio State football's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl against Georgia, coach Ryan Day complimented the sophomore receiver's work ethic, calling him one of the hardest workers on his roster.

And that continued in the middle of the night from a hotel meeting room.

"I think he had (the JUGS machine) going in the hotel somewhere this week," Day said. "it's just the way he is."

When Day thinks about Harrison, that work ethic is nothing new. It's something he's shown throughout the 2022 campaign.

"There was a point during the season where there was only a few of us — I think it was around midnight — and someone said to me, 'There's only a few people in the building, coach: you, a couple of the assistants and Marvin is in there,'" Day said. "I told him, 'Get Marvin home. He needs to get some rest.' But that's just the way he is. Again, that's what makes him special."

Heading into his offseason, Harrison showed off his speed against the JUGS machine, racing one and securing a 40-yard pass in a video lasting seven seconds.

And the day after a two-touchdown performance against Toledo, Harrison was seen on wide receiver coach Brian Hartline's Instagram story drilling with the JUGS machine with the caption "Sunday Funday."

Harrison, Ohio State's first unanimous All-American receiver, comes into Saturday's Peach Bowl as the main weapon in the Buckeyes' pass game, securing 72 receptions for 1,157 yards — one of two 1,000-yard receivers on the roster, along with Emeka Egbuka — and 12 touchdowns.

Harrison and the Ohio State passing game is set to face Georgia's pass defense, which is the 49th best in the country, allowing 215.1 passing yards per game, but only 6.16 yards per attempt.

