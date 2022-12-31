ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Playoff Picture: How NY Giants, Miami Dolphins can clinch playoff berth

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
There are still several portions of the NFL playoff picture up in the air with two weekends left in the regular season.

In the AFC, Buffalo can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win and a Chiefs loss. The Bills, though, have a tough test at Cincinnati on Monday night. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win and a Ravens loss to the Steelers. Miami can also clinch a playoff berth with a win and help.

In the NFC, the Bucs can clinch the NFC South with a win. But a Panthers win on Sunday means Carolina controls its destiny heading into Week 18 and would need just a win at New Orleans to clinch the division next week.

Philadelphia faces the Saints and can clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed with a win. Dallas' win Thursday means the Eagles must win Sunday to avoid a meaningful Week 18. The Giants and Commanders can clinch playoff berths this week, but Washington will need a win and a lot of help to clinch before next week.

Take a look at the updating Week 17 playoff picture with scenarios.

AFC Playoff Picture

Division leaders

1. Buffalo Bills (12-3) clinched AFC East

This week: at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CT Monday on ESPN and ABC

Remaining schedule: vs. New England

CLINCHING SCENARIOS: Bills clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed and home field advantage with a win and a Chiefs loss.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-3) clinched AFC West

This week: vs. Denver, 12 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Las Vegas

3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) AFC North leaders; clinched playoff berth

This week: vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. CT Monday on ESPN and ABC

Remaining schedule: vs. Baltimore

CLINCHING SCENARIOS: Bengals clinch the AFC North with a win and a Ravens loss or tie OR a tie and a Ravens loss.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) AFC South leaders

This week: at Houston, 12 p.m. CT Sunday on CBS

Remaining schedule: vs. Tennessee

Wild cards

5. Baltimore Ravens (10-5) clinched playoff berth

This week: vs. Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday on NBC

Remaining schedule: at Cincinnati

6. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) clinched playoff berth

This week: vs. LA Rams 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Denver

7. Miami Dolphins (8-7)

This week: at New England, 12 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. NY Jets

CLINCHING SCENARIOS: Dolphins clinch a playoff berth with a win and a Jets loss or tie OR a tie, a Jets loss and a Steelers loss or tie.

Outside looking in

8. New England Patriots (7-8)

This week: vs. Miami, 12 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Buffalo

9. New York Jets (7-8)

This week: at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Miami

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8)

This week: at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m. CT Sunday on NBC

Remaining schedule: vs. Cleveland

11. Tennessee Titans (7-9)

This week: Lost 27-13 vs. Dallas

Remaining schedule: at Jacksonville

12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-9)

This week: vs. San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Kansas City

Eliminated from playoff contention

Cleveland Browns (6-9)

Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1)

Denver Broncos (4-11)

Houston Texans (2-12-1)

NFC playoff picture

Division leaders

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) NFC East leaders; clinched playoff berth

This week: vs. New Orleans, 12 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. NY Giants

CLINCHING SCENARIOS: The Eagles clinch the NFC East with a win OR a Cowboys loss or tie. The Eagles clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home field advantage with a win OR a tie and a Vikings loss or tie OR a Cowboys loss or tie, a Vikings loss and a 49ers loss or tie.

2. Minnesota Vikings (12-3) clinched NFC North

This week: at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday on CBS

Remaining schedule: at Chicago

3. San Francisco 49ers (10-4) clinched NFC West

This week: at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Arizona

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8) NFC South leaders

This week: vs. Carolina, 12 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Atlanta

CLINCHING SCENARIOS: The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a win.

Wild cards

5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4) clinched playoff berth

This week: Won 27-13 at Tennessee

Remaining schedule: at Washington

6. New York Giants (8-6-1)

This week: vs. Indianapolis, 12 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Philadelphia

CLINCHING SCENARIOS: The Giants clinch a playoff berth with a win OR a tie, a Seahawks loss or tie and a Commanders loss or tie OR a tie, a Seahawks loss or tie and a Lions loss or tie OR a tie, a Commanders loss or tie, a Lions loss or tie and a Packers loss or tie OR a Seahawks loss and a Commanders loss OR a Seahawks loss, a Lions loss and a Packers loss or tie OR a Commanders loss, a Lions loss and a Packers loss.

7. Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

This week: vs. Cleveland, 12 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Dallas

CLINCHING SCENARIOS: The Commanders clinch a playoff berth with a win, a Seahawks loss, a Lions loss and a Packers loss or tie.

Outside looking in

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

This week: vs. NY Jets, 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at LA Rams

9. Detroit Lions (7-8)

This week: vs. Chicago, 12 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: at Green Bay

10. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

This week: vs. Minnesota, 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday on CBS

Remaining schedule: vs. Detroit

11. Carolina Panthers (6-9)

This week: at Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. CT Sunday on FOX

Remaining schedule: at New Orleans

12. New Orleans Saints (6-9)

This week: at Philadelphia, 12 p.m. CT Sunday

Remaining schedule: vs. Carolina

Eliminated from playoff contention

Los Angeles Rams (5-10)

Atlanta Falcons (5-10)

Arizona Cardinals (4-11)

Chicago Bears (3-12)

