NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 17

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Week 17 in the NFL signals some very important and very inconsequential games on the slate.

The best game of the week is the last one, with Buffalo's trip to Cincinnati playing a big role in the AFC's No. 1 seed race and the AFC North title race. We'll know a lot more about the top three seeds after the Bengals and Bills play on Monday Night Football.

The Panthers travel to the Bucs to all but decide the NFC South. Tampa can clinch the NFC South with a win, and a Carolina win gives the Panthers a chance to clinch the division with a win at New Orleans in Week 18. New Orleans will need to win out, at Philadelphia and vs. Carolina, and have Tampa lose out, vs. Carolina and at Atlanta, to win the South.

The Giants can clinch a playoff berth with a win, while the Eagles can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. A Commanders win over Cleveland would be a big step toward the NFC East securing three playoff spots, though Washington would also need losses by Seattle, Detroit and Green Bay to clinch this weekend.

Tennessee and Jacksonville are headed for a AFC South division title game next week, regardless of this weekend's results. Rams at Chargers was flexed out of Sunday Night Football and will fly very much under the radar. Who would have thought that at the beginning of the year?

Here's the full Week 17 NFL TV schedule. Click here to check your local listings.

NFL Week 17 TV schedule

All times Central.

Thursday, December 29

Thursday Night Football

7:20 p.m. — Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans, Amazon Prime; NewsChannel 5 in Nashville

Sunday, January 1

CBS early afternoon games

12 p.m. — Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, NewsChannel 5 in Nashville

12 p.m. — Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

12 p.m. — Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants

12 p.m. — Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

FOX early afternoon games

12 p.m. — Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX-17 in Nashville

12 p.m. — New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

12 p.m. — Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

12 p.m. — Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

12 p.m. — Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons

FOX late afternoon games

3:05 p.m. — New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks

3:05 p.m. — San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders

CBS late afternoon games (doubleheader)

3:25 p.m. — Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, NewsChannel 5 in Nashville

3:25 p.m. — Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday Night Football

7:15 p.m. — Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, NBC

Monday, January 2

Monday Night Football

7:15 p.m. — Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN and ABC

