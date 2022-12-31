Year in Review: The highlight reel of Cheboygan news in 2022

CHEBOYGAN — Writing the Year in Review column for 2022 feels a bit loaded. It's almost easier to say what didn't happen than what did.

Last year was no exception, as the greater Cheboygan area saw a lightning-induced wildfire, ground broken on an new VA clinic and a midterm election that heralded a sea change in Michigan.

Here's what we deemed the most impactful topics of 2022:

Under new management

The ownership of the Great Lakes Tissue Co. changed hands in March, and the new owners promised a positive working environment along with increased efficiency and output of products. They also pledged to make new hires and help create more jobs in the community.

The new owners had big plans for the building, including a $1 million roof repair and adding a second paper line, which is an investment of around $60 million and estimated to be up and running within the next five years.

They’ve also taken a stance on environmental issues. The owners have said they have a goal of making the plant 100 percent energy efficient, plan to install solar panels on the roof and commit to a circular economy model, with waste and byproduct recycled and reduced as much as possible.

Michigan Midterm Elections

The morning after the November midterm election, Democratic Michiganders awoke to discover they'd kept the governorship, secretary of state and attorney general offices — in addition to passing all three statewide proposals and flipping the state House and Senate for the first time since the '80s.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June, voters approved an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution. Proposal 3 establishes a "fundamental right to reproductive freedom" which includes — but is not limited to — the right to seek abortion. It also protects a right to contraception and infertility care.

Michigan voters also adopted Proposal 2, a wide-ranging constitutional amendment to establish early voting, preempt efforts to enact more stringent voter ID rules and expand access to absentee voting.

Perhaps the most bipartisan support came for Proposal 1, a ballot proposal that modifies term limits for state legislators and requires them, the governor and others holding top elected offices in the state to disclose information about their finances that could reveal potential conflicts of interest.

New VA clinic comes to Indian River

A new VA clinic broke ground in Indian River June 30.

The former Mackinaw City clinic will be relocating to the 5739 Highway M-68 site as a way to provide easier access to veterans in the area, especially as the Indian River location is so near to I-75.

Construction began in July, and the project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Public art continues to grow

More and more public art is popping up around Cheboygan, thanks to the efforts of Art Vision Cheboygan.

The group’s purpose is to enhance the downtown area with major public art projects. In November, they began installation on their third major project, a 100-foot mural in Washington Park by artist Krista Allerding. The mural depicts scenery from Northern Michigan throughout the seasons.

Another mural on the way will be in the new Majestic Riverview Park. The proposed 20-foot mural by artist Russ LaLonde is expected to be installed sometime next spring

The Blue Lakes Wildfire

On May 11, a bolt of lightning struck in the the Pigeon River State Forest, sparking a wildfire that blazed for weeks and burned more than 2,500 acres of land in portions of Montmorency and Cheboygan counties.

No people were injured in the fire, although several had to be evacuated from the area for safety reasons as fire crews from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and several local fire departments worked together to contain the blaze.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to all our local coverage

While scars from the fire may still be visible, DNR officials said over time, nature will heal itself.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.