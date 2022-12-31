ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Rainy/Foggy End to 2022

By Britney Trumpy
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAaXN_0jzUSKbz00

Happy Saturday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until Sunday at 4am.

Welcome to the final day of 2022… we have mild temperatures and rainy conditions in store along with areas of fog. Certainly not what we’d expect this time of year but it’s better than ice and snow with many traveling for new years festivities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0jzUSKbz00

Yesterday, temperatures topped out in the 50s and 60s but for today, most areas will reach the mid-50s.

The average daytime high for this time of year is around 40 degrees… so we are going to be 10-20+ degrees above that today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZKqu_0jzUSKbz00

This weekend we will say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023! While the temperatures will be comfortable we are tracking some substantial rain on the way.

We’re going to keep the 50-degree highs through the weekend with the chance for some rain showers beginning this afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYrhy_0jzUSKbz00

Ringing in the New Year, tonight into Sunday morning, we’ll be mild but rainy. Early tomorrow morning some lingering showers can be expected but will quickly clear out.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Links
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Get the Weather App

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Unsettled Week; Rain Returns Wednesday Evening

Good Wednesday Morning A bit of a lull in the rain during most of the “daylight hours” of Wednesday. Showers and rain returns by Wednesday evening (after 4 pm) and continues into the night. Temperatures are expected to be well above average, reaching 50-55 by Noon, then cooling back to the 40s later in the […]
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: A Sunny & Mild Start to 2023

Happy Sunday and Happy New Year! We’re starting off the new year with clouds and rain from overnight racing off to the east and leaving behind some sunshine and above-average temperatures for this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s all day! — a very mild start to 2023. We’ll see a decent amount of […]
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: More Sun for Monday

Happy New Year! It’s nice to start the new year on a quiet note. That quiet weather will continue through the night and Monday. Tonight, expect a blend of clouds and stars with cooler temperatures. Lows will be between 30 and 35. Monday looks great! We’ll start the day with sunny and cool weather. The […]
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cold and blustery, some flurries

It's another chilly and breezy afternoon to close out the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. With the wind, it'll feel more like the 20s at times.A few flurries are possible, mainly to the north and west.Expect a quiet start to Hanukkah this evening with temps in the mid 30s around sunset. We'll fall into the 20s overnight, with some wind chills in the teens waking up Monday morning.The beginning of the new week remains quiet and chilly. We're dry through Wednesday before our next storm system rolls in late week.As of now, it's looking more like a rain event for many with perhaps some snow in the mountains. Either way, winds will be cranking, and arctic air will rush in behind.We'll go from near 50 Friday morning to single-digit wind chills by Christmas Eve!This will be a dynamic storm, so as always, stay tuned this week for any changes. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
WJCL

Warmer weather is returning but so are rain chances

For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another frosty start to the day, but the last day of widespread freezing for now. We climb close to our seasonal average by this afternoon, topping out near 60 degrees with temperatures in the mid-50s at the coastline.
iheart.com

Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US

Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDTN

Light Snow Moves In, Warmer Temperatures

A few clouds Christmas morning gave way to sunshine and temperatures in the mid-teens. Clouds are increasing overnight that will set the stage for light snow developing Monday morning. Expect generally an inch or less, with up to two inches of accumulation, as a weak, clipper system swings by. During the event and afterwards, temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Rain moves in Tuesday morning

Today is a cloudy, dreary day with light to moderate showers moving through at times. The steadiest of the rain will be from mid-morning into the early afternoon, and especially north of the city. While some brief downpours are possible, it's a mainly light to moderate nuisance rain. No flooding concerns or widespread issues expected, just have the umbrella ready. By late afternoon, the steadiest rain exits with just some spotty showers/drizzle around by the PM commute time. The mild temps continue, topping out in the mid 50s late in the day.Spotty showers/drizzle continue tonight, along with some fog in spots. Temps stay steady in the 50s, and actually rise some overnight. As for tomorrow, it's a similar story with more scattered showers, mainly into the PM hours. Temps will approach record territory with highs in the low to mid 60s. We're forecasting a high of 64 right now in the city; the daily record is 66.Looking ahead, temps return closer to normal to finish the week, back into the 40s by Friday. There could be some showers around at times (stay tuned), but we should also get some brighter skies in there as well.
natureworldnews.com

Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest

A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today

A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight. The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

This week will see a slow, steady climb toward some unseasonably warm temperatures by New Year’s weekend. Tuesday will see sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s, according to forecasters. Mostly dry weather is expected through the workweek with highs approaching 50 degrees by Friday....
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend

Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
WPRI 12 News

Highlights from the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the first pope in 600 years to resign, has died. Here are highlights from his life. April 16, 1927: Born Joseph Alois Ratzinger in Marktl am Inn, Germany, youngest of three children to Joseph and Maria Ratzinger. 1943-1945: Assistant in Germany’s anti-aircraft defense and infantry soldier; imprisoned […]
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor.  The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m.  It is currently unclear what caused the spill.  This is a breaking news story […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy