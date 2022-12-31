Weather Alert: Rainy/Foggy End to 2022

Happy Saturday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until Sunday at 4am.

Welcome to the final day of 2022… we have mild temperatures and rainy conditions in store along with areas of fog. Certainly not what we’d expect this time of year but it’s better than ice and snow with many traveling for new years festivities.

Yesterday, temperatures topped out in the 50s and 60s but for today, most areas will reach the mid-50s.

The average daytime high for this time of year is around 40 degrees… so we are going to be 10-20+ degrees above that today.

This weekend we will say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023! While the temperatures will be comfortable we are tracking some substantial rain on the way.

We’re going to keep the 50-degree highs through the weekend with the chance for some rain showers beginning this afternoon.

Ringing in the New Year, tonight into Sunday morning, we’ll be mild but rainy. Early tomorrow morning some lingering showers can be expected but will quickly clear out.

