The Oakland Press
Unconscious driver reportedly gets 3 doses of Narcan after crash
It took three doses of Narcan to revive a driver found unconscious and not breathing after a single-car crash on I-75 on New Year’s Day, officials said. Michigan State Police reports that troopers from the Metro North Post had to reopen the driver’s airway and administered Narcan, which can reverse or reduce effects of reduced or halted breathing due to opioid overdose.
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
The Oakland Press
Police: Southfield teen runaway missing for a week
The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a teen girl believed to be a runaway who hasn’t been seen by her family in a week. Bailee Dai Franklin, 15, voluntarily left her job in Southfield at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, and didn’t return home, police said. She’s described as a black female with a medium complexion, and has brown eyes and black hair. Bailee is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black plastic Ugg boots and a North Face hooded parka.
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance
David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
The Oakland Press
Macomb County man spends New Year’s Day locked up for drag racing, having gun in car
A Macomb County man gave police two reasons to arrest him on New Year’s Day. Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said troopers stopped a vehicle Sunday for drag racing with speeds reaching over 120 mph in a 40 mph zone on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale. As troopers questioned...
The Oakland Press
Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
Michigan Teen Rescues Man And 8 Pets From Burning Home
An alert Eagle Scout was told by his dad to check out a house he saw on fire, what he didn't know is he would soon be herding cats. A Safety Check Turned Into An Animal Rescue In New Baltimore. Last week, Owen Tisler was driving in his hometown of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crash closes northbound lanes of I-75 at 9 Mile Road in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A crash has caused the closure of the northbound lanes of I-75 at 9 Mile Road in Oakland County. Preliminary investigation revealed that during heavy rush hour traffic, a pick-up truck driver made an improper lane change which caused a four-vehicle crash. One of the...
2 men allegedly spent $1K on gas, lottery tickets with stolen credit card
Knows these guys, or their van?
The Face of Auto Accident Law
Faces of Detroit 2023 Special Section AUTO ACCIDENT LAW 24901 NORTHWESTERN HWY., STE. 700, SOUTHFIELD, MI 48075 855-MIKE-WINS (855-645-3946) | 855MIKEWINS.COM Since 1992, the Mike Morse Law Firm team has heard them every day: heartbreaking stories from car, truck, and motorcycle accident victims who thought their insurance providers would protect them, only to realize they […] The post The Face of Auto Accident Law appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Detroit News
Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon
A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
The Oakland Press
Police say missing teen considered ‘endangered’
A 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her Southfield home on Dec. 28 is now considered to be an endangered/missing person. According to a Jan. 3 news release from the Southfield Police Department, the family of Deasia Williams hasn’t heard from her since reporting her missing, which isn’t customary.
WNEM
Birch Run police officer suddenly dies
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
New Michigan laws in 2023: Service dogs, school safety and crime victim compensation
Expanding educational opportunities and requirements, funding for a Detroit public transportation option and encouraging updated school safety procedures are among the many new Michigan laws that take effect in 2023. While state lawmakers largely failed to enact sweeping tax cuts or systemic changes during the last two-year legislative session, they...
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
New Year's Eve traffic stop in Detroit leads to drug bust, driver's arrest: MSP
A Detroit driver is facing multiple charges after Michigan State Police discovered drugs in their car during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.
Sheriff's office searching for hit and run driver in fatal accident
The sheriff's office said someone hit and killed Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township. Authorities are seeking the public's help with figuring out who was behind the wheel.
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
