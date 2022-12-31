ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Unconscious driver reportedly gets 3 doses of Narcan after crash

It took three doses of Narcan to revive a driver found unconscious and not breathing after a single-car crash on I-75 on New Year’s Day, officials said. Michigan State Police reports that troopers from the Metro North Post had to reopen the driver’s airway and administered Narcan, which can reverse or reduce effects of reduced or halted breathing due to opioid overdose.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Southfield teen runaway missing for a week

The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a teen girl believed to be a runaway who hasn’t been seen by her family in a week. Bailee Dai Franklin, 15, voluntarily left her job in Southfield at 3 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2022, and didn’t return home, police said. She’s described as a black female with a medium complexion, and has brown eyes and black hair. Bailee is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She was last known to be wearing a black shirt, black leggings, black plastic Ugg boots and a North Face hooded parka.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance

David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Face of Auto Accident Law

Faces of Detroit 2023 Special Section AUTO ACCIDENT LAW 24901 NORTHWESTERN HWY., STE. 700, SOUTHFIELD, MI 48075 855-MIKE-WINS (855-645-3946)  | 855MIKEWINS.COM Since 1992, the Mike Morse Law Firm team has heard them every day: heartbreaking stories from car, truck, and motorcycle accident victims who thought their insurance providers would protect them, only to realize they […] The post The Face of Auto Accident Law appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon

A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Police say missing teen considered ‘endangered’

A 15-year-old girl who reportedly ran away from her Southfield home on Dec. 28 is now considered to be an endangered/missing person. According to a Jan. 3 news release from the Southfield Police Department, the family of Deasia Williams hasn’t heard from her since reporting her missing, which isn’t customary.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
WNEM

Birch Run police officer suddenly dies

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - Officer Larry Verga of the Birch Run Police Department died on Sunday. Officers said that on Sunday, Jan. 1, Verga died suddenly at his residence. Verga had worked as a member of the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, police said. Verga had retired...
US 103.1

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE

