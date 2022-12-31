ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign

The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 corresponding moves if Eric Hosmer signs

On Saturday, we learned from Jon Heyman that the Chicago Cubs were making progress with Eric Hosmer and that although a deal wasn't final, things were looking promising. With the San Diego Padres on the hook for Hosmer's contract, the Cubs will only be responsible for the league minimum to acquire his services. He poses no real risk and provides the Cubs some upside towards the bottom of the order.
CHICAGO, IL
Carlos Correa’s Instagram story could hint at a major update

Could Carlos Correa finally be signing with the New York Mets this week? His Instagram story sent fans into a frenzy. It’s been weeks since the Giants and Carlos Correa reneged on their lucrative contract thanks to issues with Correa’s physical. Shortly thereafter, Correa signed with the New York Mets, only to run into a similar problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red Sox trade package to land Pablo Lopez from Marlins for Triston Casas

The Red Sox have reportedly heard from the Marlins about Triston Casas and Boston can make a trade package to get Pablo Lopez back from Miami. It’s been a disappointing offseason for the Boston Red Sox if you’re a fan. The team lost fan-favorite and home-grown shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency through their own doing. To make matters worse, the moves that the team has made under Chaim Bloom have been lackluster overall, aside from landing Masataka Yoshida out of Japan.
BOSTON, MA
