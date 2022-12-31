ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Did You Know the Inspiration for Elaine on ‘Seinfeld’ Lives in Grand Blanc?

When the hit NBC Show Seinfeld ended on May 14, 1998, many fans were left hanging. After 9 seasons, viewers wanted some final closure for the characters and where their lives ended up. We can now let you know, Elaine got married, moved to Grand Blanc, Michigan, had four children, and is making a difference in her community as President of Friends of the Grand Blanc Grid. Yes, really.
GRAND BLANC, MI
