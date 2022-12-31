ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

greaterlongisland.com

Here’s a dozen taco spots that opened on Long Island in 2022

Greater Long Island reported on a whopping 12 new spots to grab a taco, burrito or other Mexican or Latin-American food in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2022. Some of these entrepreneurs opened in storefronts or stand-along buildings, while others went the food truck route. Nearly all seem to be immensely popular among the locals. Here’s a recap of taco tales.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Legislators Pass Bill to End Red Light Camera Administration Fee

A bill passed by the Suffolk County Legislature earlier this month ends an additional $30 administration fee to red light camera tickets. The bill, introduced by Legislator Rob Trotta (R) is expected to be signed into law and will take effect in 2023. The bill passed with a 12-6 vote,...
longislandbusiness.com

Nassau County Man Sues Hershey Over Harmful “Heavy Metals” Contained in Chocolate

A Nassau County man is suing Hershey Co. over allegations that their dark chocolate contains harmful levels of heavy metals. Christopher Lazazzaro filed a class action lawsuit in the federal court in Central Islip, New York last Wednesday after Consumer Reports revealed that all 28 dark chocolate bars they had scientifically tested contained varying levels of lead and cadmium.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Stony Brook prof Anna Hayward blames stabbed cops for ‘murder’ of their attacker

A New York university professor is drawing heat as “anti-cop” and “blaming the victim” for condemning as murderers two Suffolk County cops who shot dead the knife-wielding man who tried to kill them, leaving them with serious stab wounds. “This was a wellness check — why didn’t they de-escalate the situation?” Prof. Anna Hayward posted on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram update on the conditions of the two stabbed officers with its staff and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. “Why did a man have to die? What about the man they murdered?” Hayward brazenly accused, using the handle “hayanna72.” The Suffolk County...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place

Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D – Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Cergol Won’t Run for Re-Election to Town Board

Joan Cergol, the lone Democrat and only woman on the Huntington Town Board, will not seek re-election next year when her term ends. In a letter to the Huntington Democratic Committee,  Cergol cited numerous accomplishments during her years on the board and in town government. Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Riverhead Police Arrest Three for Selling Tobacco and Vape Products to Underage Kids

On Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, the Riverhead Town Police Department, Community Oriented Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead CAP conducted a tobacco/vape compliance check at retail vendors throughout Riverhead Town, resulting in three arrests. The compliance check targeted the sale tobacco and...
RIVERHEAD, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Glen Cove Hospital Director Speaks On ‘Triple-Demic:’ How to stay safe this winter

You may or may not have heard the word “triple-demic” floating around. What makes up the triple-demic is COVID-19, the bane of everyone’s existence for the past three years, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and they’ve been overwhelming many hospitals. RSV, according to Yale Medicine, is a highly contagious respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms. Most children are exposed to RSV by the time they turn two-years-old, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, many young children haven’t been exposed to the virus, until now, since COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and people are more comfortable congregating without wearing masks.
GLEN COVE, NY
Daily Voice

Melville Man Kept Dog In 'Putrid' Cage For 10 Days Straight, Officials Say

A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly keeping a dog in a filthy cage for 10 days straight, officials said. Suffolk County resident Peter Miller, age 57, of Melville, kept his male bull terrier “Buster” in a cage with "deplorable" conditions without taking the animal out of the cage or cleaning it at all for 10 days, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals from Friday, Dec. 30.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

