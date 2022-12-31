ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Mourns Death of Groundbreaking Journalist + TV Personality Barbara Walters

Legendary reporter, interviewer, news anchor, author and television personality Barbara Walters died at 93 this past Friday (Dec. 30), ABC News reports. Understandably, many fans, colleagues and celebrities have begun mourning the loss of the groundbreaking journalist, including illustrious musician Paul McCartney. Born in Massachusetts in 1929, Walters grew up...
