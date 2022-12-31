ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’

Bruce Springsteen, Live at the Bottom Line NYC, August 15th 1975 albumPhoto byWax Radio. The Bottom Line was an intimate Greenwich Village club at 15 West 4th Street that hosted major rock, jazz, and blues artists. The 400-seat club was a launchpad for young musicians like Bruce Springsteen, who appeared in 1975. Lou Reed, Johnny Winter, Billy Joel, Carly Simon, Eric Clapton, James Taylor, and Van Morrison performed here.
