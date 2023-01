MISSION BEACH — A fire in a two-story townhome in Mission Beach displaced a family of six and caused an estimated $500,000 in damages, firefighters said Monday. The fire was reported at 1:35 p.m. Sunday on Brighton Court near Mission Boulevard, with San Diego Fire-Rescue crews responding to a report of flames that started on a patio of the second level, fire officials said.

