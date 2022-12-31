Read full article on original website
With an intense atmospheric river forecast to hit the Bay Area, many parks and open spaces in Northern California are closed in anticipation of flooding, mudslides and more. Officials with the Golden Gate National Recreation Area have announced the closure of several park sites on Wednesday and Thursday: Muir Woods, Fort Point, the Point Bonita Lighthouse, Nike Missile Site, Muir Beach and Stinson Beach. For now, Alcatraz Island is closed on Wednesday. The park’s status for Thursday remains to be determined.
A parade of atmospheric rivers has been lashing the West Coast, producing near-record rainfall, triggering flooding and mudslides and toppling trees. Now another atmospheric river, or strip of deep tropical moisture with torrential downpours and attendant strong winds, is set to blast the Golden State on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a waterlogged pattern that could persist for 10 days or more.
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
A sinkhole opened in the ground in Daly City early Tuesday morning, consuming a parked SUV days after a major atmospheric river event that soaked the San Francisco Bay Area on New Year's Eve. Sgt. Brandon Scholes with the Daly City Police Department said officers responded to a report of...
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) Full closure of northbound State Route 1 in Santa Cruz will remain in effect through Tuesday morning, Caltrans has announced. The agency will give an update on Tuesday morning in case the closure will remain longer. Crews are currently removing trees and other debris where they have...
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
Monday's Tesla crash off a steep cliff near Devil's Slide in San Mateo County that injured two adults and endangered two children is being investigated as a deliberate act, the California Highway Patrol said on Wednesday. The car landed in the rocks nearly 300 feet below Highway 1 and multiple...
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was struck and killed in San Jose on New Year's Eve, San Jose police said Sunday. The male victim was hit by a 2017 GMC truck as he crossed Forest Avenue near Redwood Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. The man was not crossing in a marked crosswalk, according to San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo.
This article originally appeared on KSBW.com. Emergency responders are on the scene of a car that went off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide. According to Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit, a Tesla with four passengers plunged 250 feet down the cliff. The crash happened at about 10:50 a.m. on southbound Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, officials said.
