Read full article on original website
Related
aircargonews.net
Etihad Cargo to benefit from increased US belly capacity
Etihad Cargo is set to benefit from increased US belly capacity with Etihad’s plans to introduce an additional three weekly flights to New York’s JFK International Airport from April 24. The flights will be operated with both Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and are set to...
I stayed in a Boeing 747 jet converted into a hotel that has beds in the engines and a wheelhouse and it was the coolest place I've ever slept
The Jumbo Stay 747 once flew for carriers like Singapore Airlines and Pan Am but has since converted its engines and fuselage into unique hotel rooms.
Southwest pilots have had to book their own hotel rooms during the airline's operational meltdown
Southwest Airlines has been experiencing an operational meltdown due to the winter storm and "scheduling issues."
An Airbus A320neo airliner is being converted into a private jet for a VIP customer complete with its own bedroom — see what it'll look like
Airbus' line of business jets is designed with more space than other larger private aircraft, and features bedrooms and bathrooms with showers.
Gizmodo
How to Get In-Flight WiFi on Delta, JetBlue, United, and More
Leg room, luggage space, in-flight meals, the actual cost of the ticket—these are all important considerations when booking a flight. But for some of us, perhaps the most crucial consideration of all concerns the on-board wifi options. Are you actually going to be able to get anything done mid-journey, or will you be cut off from the world?
AOL Corp
Southwest promises refunds as airline sees 'certain' financial impact
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Southwest Airlines promised to reimburse passengers for expenses such as hotels and car rentals in addition to refunding tickets after it canceled thousands of flights due to a massive winter storm and said there would be a still-undetermined hit to its earnings. "There'll certainly be an impact to...
British Airways plane makes U-turn four hours into journey due to ‘technical issue’
Hundreds of British Airways passengers spent the night flying from Gatwick to central Egypt and back after their plane turned around halfway through its flight to Mauritius.The Boeing 777 left Gatwick at 7.38pm on Tuesday night for what should have been a 12-hour, 6,050-mile flight south of the Equator.The plane flew normally over France, Switzerland, Italy and the Mediterranean before entering Egyptian airspace and flying close to the Nile.But at around midnight GMT, the aircraft turned around and flew back on almost exactly the same course. The airline later said it was “because of a technical issue”.Rather than touching...
A European planemaker built a pilotless aircraft to power the world's first 'cargo drone airline' — meet Black Swan
Unlike other drones, the Black Swan has a fixed wing and a high payload, so it can fly more cargo into small, isolated communities.
How I Secured United Airlines Premier 1K Status For Another Year
Thanks to a late push this year and a pricey trip to Africa, I was able to qualify for Premier 1K status again in the United Airlines MileagePlus program. A Bit Of Irony In Securing United Premier 1K Status For Another Year. You may recall that earlier this year I...
Iberia unveiled a swanky new Airbus A350 cabin that features a private business class — see inside
The aircraft is the 500th A350 delivered, which features Airbus' new "Production Standard" that can fit 10 seats per row in economy.
'Not Just a Weather Delay,' Says Buttigieg on Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations
"As other airlines rebound from the holiday weekend's extreme weather disruptions, Southwest Airlines is still canceling the majority of its flights. Before noon on Wednesday, the company had already canceled more than 50 percent of its flights for the day, compared to around 1 percent or less for most major U.S. airlines, according to flight-tracker FlightAware. The situation drew the ire of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who in an interview with ABC News Tuesday night said, "In my judgment, this has crossed the line into something that is not just a weather delay, but something that the airline is responsible for." He added...
torquenews.com
The Final Delivery Estimates for Tesla Q4, 2022 Are In
We have the final delivery estimates from Troy Teslike, who is an accurate estimator of Tesla's delivery and production numbers. Here they are:. 2022 was a great year for Tesla as a business and as we wait another week or so for Tesla's official production and delivery numbers for Q4, 2022, we can see an estimate from someone who has been doing estimation of Tesla's business for quite some time, Troy Teslike.
Global stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Wednesday ahead of the release of notes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London and Frankfurt opened...
ValueWalk
Coal Remains The Winner
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday reported that unemployment claims rose to 225,000 in the latest week from a revised 216,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims increased to 1.710 million in the latest week from a revised 1.669 million in the previous week. Interestingly, continuing unemployment claims have been steadily rising since October.
aircargonews.net
IAG Cargo dismisses near future freighter investments
IAG Cargo is not currently considering any new freighter investments, according to its chief commercial officer. The cargo handling division of International Airlines Group (IAG) does not currently operate any freighters but utilises the belly capacity of IAG’s subsidiary airlines British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia, Vueling and LEVEL, although it does have partnerships that provide access to freighter capacity.
traveltomorrow.com
Netherlands triples air passenger tax from 1 January 2023
As of January 1st 2023, the Netherlands is charging higher taxes for air travel from its territory to encourage travelers to choose other modes of transportation. According to Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf, the country will charge more those who want to fly out of its territory. The air passenger...
cryptopotato.com
Huobi Reportedly Plans Mass Layoffs and Salary Cuts
Huobi is reportedly about to join the crypto layoff trend, with plans to cut salaries. Popular cryptocurrency exchange Huobi will lay off a significant portion of its workforce and cut the salaries of senior employees, according to Chinese reporter Colin Wu. Last month, the exchange debunked speculation that it would...
BoardingArea
214K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0