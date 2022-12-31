Effective: 2023-01-04 02:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow likely with ground blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts up to 70 MPH. Expect frequent visibility reductions to one half mile or less. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, South Laramie Range and adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, and the Central Laramie Range including the Bordeaux Interchange along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions. Blowing snow may result in significantly reduced visibilities and localized whiteout conditions at times. Moderate drifting may yield icy and possibly snow covered roadways.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO