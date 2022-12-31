Effective: 2023-01-04 02:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Laramie Range; Shirley Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow expected. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH. Expect frequent visibility reductions to three quarters of a mile or less. * WHERE...Central and Northern Carbon and Albany Counties including Rawlins, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, and the northern Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. Blowing snow may result in significantly reduced visibilities and localized whiteout conditions at times. Moderate drifting may yield icy and possibly snow covered roadways.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO