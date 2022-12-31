Effective: 2023-01-03 01:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Fall River; Southern Foot Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Foot Hills and the Fall River County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

FALL RIVER COUNTY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO