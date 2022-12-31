Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 02:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; North Laramie Range; Shirley Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow expected. Wind gusts up to 45 MPH. Expect frequent visibility reductions to three quarters of a mile or less. * WHERE...Central and Northern Carbon and Albany Counties including Rawlins, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, and the northern Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions. Blowing snow may result in significantly reduced visibilities and localized whiteout conditions at times. Moderate drifting may yield icy and possibly snow covered roadways.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 02:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow likely with ground blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts up to 70 MPH. Expect frequent visibility reductions to one half mile or less. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, South Laramie Range and adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, and the Central Laramie Range including the Bordeaux Interchange along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions. Blowing snow may result in significantly reduced visibilities and localized whiteout conditions at times. Moderate drifting may yield icy and possibly snow covered roadways.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-04 02:17:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected. Blowing snow likely with ground blizzard conditions possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, South Laramie Range and adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, and the Central Laramie Range including the Bordeaux Interchange along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect. Travel will become dangerous due to widespread blowing and drifting snow. Expect frequent visibility reductions to one half mile or less, as well as slick road conditions.
