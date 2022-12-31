Effective: 2023-01-04 02:17:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-05 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected. Blowing snow likely with ground blizzard conditions possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins, South Laramie Range and adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, and the Central Laramie Range including the Bordeaux Interchange along Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect. Travel will become dangerous due to widespread blowing and drifting snow. Expect frequent visibility reductions to one half mile or less, as well as slick road conditions.

