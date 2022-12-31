ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 8

Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

Ashley this is not the $300,000 car. It is a test car for China at $60k.Yes it is broken down as that is what they do with test mules. They drive them till the break so it will not happen to you. Battery is not dead as GM engineers can charge it in 10 min from another car for 90 miles.

Reply
3
keep giving
3d ago

Google Tahoe transmission. Google Ram truck engine. Google Nissan CVT. Google Ford power shift transmission. Oh my an electric car broken oh my

Reply
3
Related
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac CT5 Gets New Midnight Steel Metallic Color: First Look

The 2023 Cadillac CT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Midnight Steel Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Midnight Steel hue. Assigned RPO code GXU and touch-up paint code WA-138H, Midnight Steel Metallic is one of eight exterior...
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

Gentherm To Provide 2024 Cadillac Celestiq Four-Zone Climate Control System

Gentherm has announced that its ClimateSense four-zone microclimate system will be included as standard equipment by the all-new 2024 Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan. Based in Michigan, Gentherm is a thermal management technologies company that boasts to have created the first thermoelectrically heated and cooled seat system for the automotive industry. Now, the company is set to provide GM with its latest ClimateSense system technology for use in the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, the system’s first industry deployment.
MICHIGAN STATE
Autoblog

Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life

Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Gets Power-Operated Swing Gate

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV offers a range of interesting features, with performance, off-roading, comfort, and utility all covered. With regard to utility, one of those noteworthy features is the Hummer EV SUV’s power-operated swing gate. The power-operated swing gate is included as standard equipment across the 2024...
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

How Cadillac Championed A Longer Dash-To-Axle Ratio For GM BEV3 Platform

When GM initially set out to define its all-new BEV3 platform, Cadillac didn’t wait long to express its desire for a particularly important item: a sufficiently long axle-to-dash. Automotive enthusiasts also use the phrase “long hood” to describe this unique physical attribute, and appreciate the prominent role that it...
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
CarBuzz.com

Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut

Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Grand Tour Nation

Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah

Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
UTAH STATE
fox56news.com

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
TheStreet

GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem

General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy