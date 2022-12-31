Read full article on original website
Broward 911 system: Contract between BSO, county expires
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County's 911 system has hit yet another hurdle, the contract between the sheriff's office and the county has expired and it's unclear what happens next. For years residents have had issues getting those emergency calls answered. Just last year, a home in Hollywood went up in flames and neighbors say their calls wouldn't go through. The conditions were so dire, someone got into their own car and drove to the fire station to get help. Steve Geller, Broward County Commissioner, says the 911 system is working as it should. Residents say it's not, but Geller says residents are inflating...
Miami New Times
Accused Palmetto Expressway Shooter's Past Gun-Brandishing Charges Come to Light
The 23-year-old Doral man accused of randomly shooting out of a bright-green Lamborghini in a pre-Christmas escapade has an alleged history of firing off and brandishing guns around the streets of Miami, according to police records. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia turned himself in last week after police identified him as the...
Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check
A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
Pennsylvania Man Banned From Contact With Boca Resort After Incident With Guard
“The Boca Resort” Is Now Known As “The Boca Raton.” But Even The Court System Doesn’t Embrace Name. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Pennsylvania man is in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday afternoon after apparently engaging in a physical altercation with a […]
foxsports640.com
Footage captures shoplifter raiding store, tackling employee to the ground in Broward
(LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA) — Surveillance footage captured an unhinged shoplifter attempting to kick down the locked doors of a closed clothing store in Broward. A man entered the Rainbow clothing…
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police: Driver by accident backs into pool at West Palm Seashore resort – WSVN 7News | Miami Information, Climate, Sports activities
WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) – No injuries were reported after a car ended up at the bottom of a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. According to West Palm Beach Police, the driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse and backed through a fence before going into the pool at a Holiday Inn.
WSVN-TV
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
Welfare check leads to discovery of body, homicide investigation
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a welfare check on Monday led to the discovery of a dead body. Now a homicide investigation is underway.
FOUR PLOWED DOWN ON ATLANTIC AVENUE, DELRAY COPS RELEASE DETAILS TWO DAYS LATE
IS DRIVER OF STRIKING CAR RELATED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT? SERIOUS QUESTIONS RAISED AFTER 48 HOUR DELAY IN RELEASING INFORMATION… DID COPS PERMIT STRIKING DRIVER TO WIPE CELL PHONE BEFORE TURNING IT OVER? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One woman is apparently near […]
Two killed in fiery New Year’s Eve crash in West Palm, police say
Two people were killed in a fiery crash after their car drove into an oncoming traffic lane then hit a cement wall near the West Palm Beach waterfront on New Year’s Eve, police said. West Palm Beach police and fire rescue arrived the scene shortly before midnight on Dec. 31 after multiple 911 calls about a crash, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department. Upon arrival, first ...
Dead Woman Found In West Delray Beach Apt, How Did She Die?
COPS SEEK CLUES. AUTOPSY SET. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman’s body was found in a Delray Beach apartment and now cops are trying to figure out how she died. PBSO issued this statement Tuesday morning: “ Deputies were dispatched to 5600 block […]
South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions
SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Boca Raton Condo Association Sues Two Homeowners For Defamation
Association Takes Rare Step Of Listing The Claims That It Says Are Incorrect… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Condominium Association is taking the rare step of suing at least two homeowners for making claims against the association and its leadership that […]
2 killed in fiery crash along Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023.
Cops Remind Celebratory Gunfire Illegal, HOA’s Remind Fireworks May Be Fined
Palm Beach County Prepares For New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s New Year’s Eve in South Florida and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone that firing a gun to celebrate 2023 is illegal. Firing a […]
Delray Beach Police Silent On Critical Crash, Several Plowed Down
How Many Injured? What Happened? Department Does Not Respond To Info Request… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE: 4:03 p.m. Monday — Sources connected to the investigation state that a woman is on a ventilator as a result of the crash, but Delray Beach Police continue to provide no information. We have personally […]
WSVN-TV
14-year-old arrested days after shooting at Deerfield Beach park; victim’s family says teen has died
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a Deerfield Beach park, and the victim’s family has said their loved one has died after days in the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they arrested the 14-year-old two days...
WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
Crash injures 4 pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
Police are investigating after a crash on New Year's Eve injured four pedestrians in downtown Delray Beach
