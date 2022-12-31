ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SuperTalk 1270

Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71

One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
