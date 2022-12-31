A New York university professor is drawing heat as “anti-cop” and “blaming the victim” for condemning as murderers two Suffolk County cops who shot dead the knife-wielding man who tried to kill them, leaving them with serious stab wounds. “This was a wellness check — why didn’t they de-escalate the situation?” Prof. Anna Hayward posted on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram update on the conditions of the two stabbed officers with its staff and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. “Why did a man have to die? What about the man they murdered?” Hayward brazenly accused, using the handle “hayanna72.” The Suffolk County...

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO