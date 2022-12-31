Read full article on original website
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s a dozen taco spots that opened on Long Island in 2022
Greater Long Island reported on a whopping 12 new spots to grab a taco, burrito or other Mexican or Latin-American food in Nassau and Suffolk counties in 2022. Some of these entrepreneurs opened in storefronts or stand-along buildings, while others went the food truck route. Nearly all seem to be immensely popular among the locals. Here’s a recap of taco tales.
longisland.com
Suffolk Legislators Pass Bill to End Red Light Camera Administration Fee
A bill passed by the Suffolk County Legislature earlier this month ends an additional $30 administration fee to red light camera tickets. The bill, introduced by Legislator Rob Trotta (R) is expected to be signed into law and will take effect in 2023. The bill passed with a 12-6 vote,...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $910,000 Awarded to Town of Brookhaven for Flood Mitigation Project
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the State Department of Environmental Conservation's Climate Smart Communities Grant program is awarding more than $11.6 million to 25 municipalities across the state. Funding helps municipalities afford projects that will often save taxpayer dollars over the long term while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping communities adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change, including reducing flood risk, relocating or retrofitting critical infrastructure, and increasing community resilience to extreme weather.
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers on Long Island was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the man...
It’s a girl! NYU Langone Hospital welcomes Nassau County’s first baby of 2023
Julia and John Natanoe, of Flushing, welcomed their first child into the world at 12:07 a.m.
longisland.com
Nassau County Man Sues Hershey Over Harmful "Heavy Metals" Contained in Chocolate
A Nassau County man is suing Hershey Co. over allegations that their dark chocolate contains harmful levels of heavy metals. Christopher Lazazzaro filed a class action lawsuit in the federal court in Central Islip, New York last Wednesday after Consumer Reports revealed that all 28 dark chocolate bars they had scientifically tested contained varying levels of lead and cadmium.
Police: 14 people arrested for DWI in Suffolk, 13 in Nassau over holiday weekend
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says police are starting to see improvements in DWI education and awareness.
longisland.com
Plori Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening in Carle Place
Nassau County Legislator Joshua Lafazan (D - Woodbury) celebrated the grand opening of Plori restaurant in Carle Place on Monday, Dec. 19. Located at 307 Old Country Road in Carle Place. Inspired by the traditions of Greek fishing villages, Plori is a Greek restaurant where fresh fish is a focal...
PUMP PATROL: State gas tax holiday being lifted in 2023
Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, gas tax breaks from New York state and Nassau County will be lifted.
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $20,000 each sold in Brooklyn, Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve was lucky for Take 5 lottery players in Brooklyn and Suffolk County. Two winning tickets worth $20,474 each were sold for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. One was bought at Thriftway Church Ave Drug Corp., located at 1621 Church Avenue in Brooklyn. The other ticket was purchased at […]
Suffolk police offer cash reward for help locating suspect who broke into Smithtown business
Police are trying to locate a man who they say broke into Transitions Counseling Services on Lawrence Avenue in November.
Cergol Won’t Run for Re-Election to Town Board
Joan Cergol, the lone Democrat and only woman on the Huntington Town Board, will not seek re-election next year when her term ends. In a letter to the Huntington Democratic Committee, Cergol cited numerous accomplishments during her years on the board and in town government. Read More ...
NBC New York
Woman Arrested After Making False Bomb, Gun Threats at Long Island Mall: Police
A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in false bomb and gun threats at a mall on New Year's Day, police said. Tasia Morales texted bogus tips to 9-1-1 about woman with a gun at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and even lied about seeing a bomb just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Suffolk County Police. Officers responded to the scene, but found no threat. No one was evacuated during the search for the made-up weapons.
longisland.com
Riverhead Police Arrest Three for Selling Tobacco and Vape Products to Underage Kids
On Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, the Riverhead Town Police Department, Community Oriented Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead CAP conducted a tobacco/vape compliance check at retail vendors throughout Riverhead Town, resulting in three arrests. The compliance check targeted the sale tobacco and...
Road In Calverton To Close For Days, With Additional Closures Possible In Future
A road in Calverton is set to close for several days this week due to the installation of a new fish passage. The Riverhead Town Police Department said Dam Road is set to be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. The...
Melville Man Kept Dog In 'Putrid' Cage For 10 Days Straight, Officials Say
A man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly keeping a dog in a filthy cage for 10 days straight, officials said. Suffolk County resident Peter Miller, age 57, of Melville, kept his male bull terrier “Buster” in a cage with "deplorable" conditions without taking the animal out of the cage or cleaning it at all for 10 days, according to an announcement by the Suffolk County Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals from Friday, Dec. 30.
longisland.com
Suffolk Police Investigating Man Shot To Death in Wyandanch Home
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred in a Wyandanch home early on the morning of Monday, January 2, 2023. First Precinct officers responded to 89 South 29th St. at approximately 12:10 a.m. after a 911 caller reported someone had been...
