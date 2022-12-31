BBC New Year's Eve 2022 - Sam Ryder, Jools' Hootenanny, Hogmanay, a Big Eurovision Party and more ring in 2023 across TV, iPlayer, Radio and Sounds

Read full article on original website
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Watch: Prince Harry "Hated" His Response to Meghan's Mental Health Crisis. Prince Harry is sharing his truth. Ahead of the release of his memoir Spare—releasing on Jan. 10—the Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear in two new interviews where he candidly discussed his strained relationship with his family as well as his decision to speak out against the false tabloid stories published about him and wife Meghan Markle.
For James Corden, leaving “The Late Late Show” was a “very easy” decision. The British actor-turned-broadcaster announced his impending departure from the talk show in April, shortly before renewing his contract for an eighth and final year. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, the scandal-scarred host was quizzed on why he’s decided to plug the plug on his hosting gig. “Look it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so… I mean I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” said Corden, who officially took over the desk chair at Los Angeles’...
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife were subjected to a knifepoint robbery while at home with their children, a trial has heard. Prosecutors say intruders made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, following the raid in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Jurors...
A 16-year-old beauty queen has said her TikTok account was shut down because her acne was branded as "gruesome content". Eva, from Easingwold, North Yorkshire, said its decision had made her determined to challenge perceptions about the common skin condition. "Just because you have blemishes on the outside, it doesn't...
Much of the recent coverage and debate about immigration concerns those who travel to the UK via the Channel, and especially how much it costs to keep people housed once they arrive. There is another cost, however, and that is to the mental health of those who have suffered severe...
